NH all-state soccer teams: Here are Seacoast players honored and picks for Twin State game

By Staff Reports
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
The St. Thomas Aquinas girls soccer team went undefeated in the regular season, and advanced to the Division III championship game for the second straight year.

Although the top-seeded Saints lost to No. 2 Gilford in the championship, they were well represented in all-state selections, voted on by the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association.

St. Thomas Aquinas had six Division III all-state players, including four on the first team. Goalie Abby Rayder, defender Julianna Grellal, midfielder Ella Pottle and forward Maddie Karsonovich were all first-team selections.

Kate Burress, a midfielder, was named to the second team, and defender Katharine Dornan was an honorable mention selection.

Division I

Exeter, which advanced to the Division I championship game, had three members on the all-state first team, including Callie Neils (midfield), Lauren Roeder (midfield) and Emma Smith (forward).

Exeter’s Avery Allard (defense, second team) and Nola Fletcher (defense, honorable mention) were also honored.

Portsmouth defender Bella Slover was placed on the first team, while teammates Annie Parker (forward, second team), Haley Coombs (goalie, honorable mention) and Avery Ruhnke (midfield, honorable mention) were also honored.

Dover defender Zoe Wisniewski was second team, and Winnacunnet goalie Kate Gagne was honorable mention.

Division II

Oyster River defender Hailey Bromely was an honorable mention selection.

Division IV

Newmarket High School girls soccer Andrew Dawson was named Coach of the Year. Dawson led the Mules to back-to-back state championships, beating Portsmouth Christian Academy, 1-0.

Newmarket’s Morgan Boucher (defense), Olivia Blackadar (midfielder) and Maggie Moore (forward) were all all named to the first team.

Newmarket’s Emma Walkowiak (defense) was named to the second team, while AJ Mulligan (midfield) was honorable mention.

"Having five players picked for all-state recognition feels fantastic," Dawson said. "Validation that this group really was the real deal."

Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Ella Walsh (goalie) and Lula Wamberg (forward) were both named to the first team. Teammates Sierra Lignos (defense, second team) and Tatiana Stockbower (midfield, second team) were also honored.

Somersworth’s Gabrielle Lensky (defense) was an honorable mention selection.

Twin State selections

Rayder, Smith, and Moore made the New Hampshire roster for next July’s Twin State Lions Cup roster. Dawson was named head coach of the team. This annual game matches the best seniors from New Hampshire against their counterparts from Vermont.

BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE

Division I

In Division I, Exeter forward Sam Henry and defender Colin Grant were both first team selections, and teammates Joe Bernard (goalie) and Jack Herring (midfielder) were both placed on second team.

Portsmouth’s Frank Coviello, Winnacunnet’s Willem Belanger were both homorable mention midfielders, while Spaulding’s Cameron Brochu and Dover’s Ethan Trejo were honorable mention forwards.

Division II

Oyster River, which won the Division II state championship, had midfielder Anders Eisenhaure and forward Hunter Perry named to the all-state first team.

Teammate Andres Alcocer, a midfielder, was named to the second team.

Division III

St. Thomas Aquinas forward Owen Simas was a second team selection, while midfielder Ryan Whiting was honorable mention.

Division IV

Newmarket forward Tyler Napoletano was a second team selection, and Somersworth defender William Sneddon was honorable mention.

Twin State selections

Henry, Grant, Eisenhaure, Perry and Belanger made the New Hampshire roster for next July’s Twin State Lions Cup roster against Vermont.

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

