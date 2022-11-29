ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Attention coffee lovers: New drive-thru coffee spots brewing in Fayetteville, Spring Lake

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CT8wk_0jQrTtEv00

Construction is well underway for 7 Brew coffee shop locations in Fayetteville and Spring Lake. Both are slated to open in January.

The prefabricated drive-thru and walk-up coffee stand was dropped onto the property at 3307 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville on Nov. 22, the former site of Fayetteville Auto Sales, across from Krispy Kreme.

The stand at 200 S. Bragg Blvd. in Spring Lake appeared Nov. 18, at the former former site of the Biscuit Kitchen restaurant, across Lake Avenue from the Comfort Inn and Suites.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based 7 Brew serves espresso coffee drinks, Italian soda, smoothies, tea and energy drinks. The property is the Coffees start at $4.25 and are served alongside energy drinks, Italian soda, smoothies and tea.

More: What's driving the Fayetteville area food truck frenzy? We take a deep dive.

The chain has seven signature coffee drinks served hot, iced or frozen with flavors like German chocolate, hazelnut caramel, and white chocolate macadamia nut. Patrons can customize drinks with 30 syrup flavors and four sauce options.

The coffee chain started in 2017 and has 33 locations in several states. The Fayetteville and Spring Lake locations seems to be the first in North Carolina.

Reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com . Want food news in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up for the Fayetteville Foodies newsletter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Attention coffee lovers: New drive-thru coffee spots brewing in Fayetteville, Spring Lake

Comments / 1

Carolyn Mott
3d ago

I don’t understand how it is that Spring Lake always allows similar businesses to be on top of each other. There’s already a drive through coffee shop, literally a few yards away from this new one. The Morning Jump Coffee Company has been a Spring Lake staple for many years; how is it that the town approved another drive through coffee business to be located literally next door to it? That’s as bad as when we had burger joints next door to each other. Makes no sense.

Reply
4
Related
wkml.com

Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win

Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville’s Social District opens

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Museum staff move giant sunfish that washed ashore in NC

A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it. A sunfish...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst couple introduces Kind Cookie

Erin and Nic Vandre are on a mission. The owners of Kind Cookie Company, recently launched in Pinehurst, the couple didn’t start selling cookies focused on profits. While it’s true money’s necessary to sustain business, the Vandres are more concerned about positive impact. “We want to create...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Historic homes open for Christmas tours

There's nothing quite so pleasing as a home fully decked out for the holidays. The image of twinkling lights, boughs of holly draped over the door, and wreaths of evergreen hung neatly in the window has become synonymous with the season. While mechanical reindeer and light-up Santas are a fun...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Bojangles donates $500 to Raeford teacher

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sondra Mackie received a special surprise for the holiday season– a monetary bonus from Bojangles. Mackie teaches second grade at Scurlock Elementary School in Raeford. She is one of ten teachers in the country to receive $500 from Bojangles. Mackie was chosen for her...
RAEFORD, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC

Home to Fort Bragg, a major U.S. army installation, Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award three times from the National Civic League. The city is located in the sandhills of the Coastal Plain region on the confluence of the Cape Fear River. As of the 2020 census, the city...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Golf course at Fort Bragg to get a $1.2 million renovation

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — If you’re a golfer, chances are you’ve played a game or two at Ryder Golf Course on Fort Bragg. “You can walk into an airport in California and bump into somebody that is a golfer. You would be amazed they say I started playing golf at Ryder Stryker Golf Course,” Jeff Johnson, Director of Golf at Fort Bragg said.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Triangle, Fayetteville emergency rooms seeing increase in flu cases

Doctors in the Triangle and Fayetteville are dealing with patients suffering from more than one respiratory illness. Doctors in the Triangle and Fayetteville are dealing with patients suffering from more than one respiratory illness. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
raleighmag.com

27 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Dec. 1–7

22 & GOOD 4 U: A Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo Night. Well good for you, you look happy and healthy. … And good for us that this Taylor Swift x Olivia Rodrigo DJ-run dance party is coming to The Pour House (!). Grab some face stickers, don your best red ’fit, and get ready to dance the night away to your fave pop tunes. 22andgood4u.com.
RALEIGH, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy