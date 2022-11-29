Attention coffee lovers: New drive-thru coffee spots brewing in Fayetteville, Spring Lake

Construction is well underway for 7 Brew coffee shop locations in Fayetteville and Spring Lake. Both are slated to open in January.

The prefabricated drive-thru and walk-up coffee stand was dropped onto the property at 3307 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville on Nov. 22, the former site of Fayetteville Auto Sales, across from Krispy Kreme.

The stand at 200 S. Bragg Blvd. in Spring Lake appeared Nov. 18, at the former former site of the Biscuit Kitchen restaurant, across Lake Avenue from the Comfort Inn and Suites.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based 7 Brew serves espresso coffee drinks, Italian soda, smoothies, tea and energy drinks. The property is the Coffees start at $4.25 and are served alongside energy drinks, Italian soda, smoothies and tea.

The chain has seven signature coffee drinks served hot, iced or frozen with flavors like German chocolate, hazelnut caramel, and white chocolate macadamia nut. Patrons can customize drinks with 30 syrup flavors and four sauce options.

The coffee chain started in 2017 and has 33 locations in several states. The Fayetteville and Spring Lake locations seems to be the first in North Carolina.

