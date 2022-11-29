Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham heads to retirement after seven years

Hernando says goodbye this week to a chief who transformed the police department a dozen miles from Memphis into a modernized crime-fighting machine.

Scott Worsham is leaving civic law enforcement after 24 years of pursuing the bad guys, though he will be a security threat analyst advisor in the private sector with FedEx.

“Law enforcement has been my entire life,” said Worsham, who has been Hernando’s chief for seven years. “But there’s also life outside of law enforcement.”

Worsham’s last day will be Nov. 30. The assistant chief, Shane Ellis, will take the top-cop job immediately.

“He turned that department around,” Patrick Kobylarz, owner of Splash Pools. “You could tell he was passionate about his work. He talked about it a lot.”

Worsham reflected on his career one recent afternoon. He was waiting for news on some sort of hush-hush case that had occupied a lot of his attention recently. A ballistic helmet rested on his desk beside a 5-pound jug of protein powder. Photos of his family and dogs hung behind him. Officers sent him electronic messages and popped in with brief comments.

He had picked this kind of life as a boy. His father had been a cop. For a while, they even served on the Horn Lake force together.

He loves policing. It’s on his face, but he wants to leave on a high note. He said it is time.

Worsham is proudest of cases that put child predators behind bars. He counts a better-trained and better-paid police force among his internal accomplishments. Both led to providing citizens with a higher-quality force.

However, he omitted a failed attempt to be sheriff of DeSoto County in 2018. He has not given up on the idea, and since he will remain a DeSoto County resident, the option to run again remains.

Worsham also glosses over the business about a $5 million lawsuit alleging excessive use of force by a Hernando police officer in September 2020. For those who may not recall, police across the nation had begun undergoing increased scrutiny that year.

Four months before the Hernando incident, George Floyd, a 26-year-old black man, died with an officer’s knee to his neck in Minneapolis. Outrage and riots followed.

Amid that climate, Memphian Adrian Hoyle led Hernando police on a chase that ended with a crash. Hoyle accused an officer of releasing a K-9 on him after the wreck, despite his having surrendered. The dog bit Hoyle repeatedly.

An attorney for Hernando called the accusations a sham. This past September, a judge dismissed the plaintiff’s case.

The heightened scrutiny and accusations against officers continue to contribute to recruitment difficulties at police departments across the country.

However, while other DeSoto law enforcement agencies report similar struggles, Worsham says his 52-officer force is appropriately staffed, and Hernando no longer has a retention problem.

Pay is part of the equation. Beginning officers who had not yet graduated from the police academy used to make $12 an hour.

“We were the absolutely lowest paid in the tri-state area,” Worsham said. “Starting pay now is now $55,000, almost double what it was seven years ago.”

Worsham not only went to bat for better pay, a measure supported and approved by elected officials, but he lobbied for training resources.

A graduate of the prestigious FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Worsham appreciated the role of ongoing training for officers.

“If you put the best-trained guys and gals out there, you’re going to get a quality product,” the chief said.

The combination of pay and training boosted the status of Hernando among those who wanted to get into law enforcement. It reduced the city being used as a stepping stone to other, once better-paying departments.

“It’s just good business sense to pay your people competitively,” Worsham said. “I’ve hired people out of Memphis. They’ve gotten raises to come here.”

Worsham’s focus has been external, too.

He calls his police style proactive, which he said does not mean writing a bunch of tickets and making arrests for minor offenses. He means building relationships of trust within the community, relationships that help police do their job when crime strikes.

That’s how the pool guy got to know Worsham. Kobylarz used words like integrity and humble to define the chief.

“I’ve never known that man to tell a lie,” Kobylarz said.

Community allies are essential when big-city crime can easily be imported via a quick drive from Interstate 55, linking Hernando and Memphis.

“Memphis is … up the road,” Worsham said. “That crime can bleed over.”

While utilizing old-fashioned rapport, Worsham also powered up technology as part of his crime-fighting strategy. Hernando has got its electronic eyes out for any shady characters entering the city.

Capt. Charles Lanphere with Uniformed Patrol, said when Worsham arrived, the Hernando force was “vastly understaffed” and “lacked technology.”

Worsham persuaded supporters to his cause and leveled up training, pay and tech. Apparently, he got quite insistent at times.

“He didn’t mind ruffling feathers,” Lanphere said.

Worsham said of using tech: “The goal has been to be able to monitor criminal activity into our city. It’s no secret that’s how we all do it — with license plate readers.”

Also known as LPRs, the technology features automatic scanning of license plates and alerts police if any numbers are connected to wanted suspects.

Worsham never gave up the Andy Griffith style of policing, however.

Kobylarz said the chief hangs out mornings at Cornerstone Rehabilitation near the square “just greeting people. As chief of police, he had his face out there.”

Lanphere also is familiar with the chief’s modus operandi.

“He’ll do that at lunch, too, at Times Square Market,” Lanphere said. “He wasn’t from Hernando. He lived out in the county, so it’s amazing how many people he’s gotten to know.”

Worsham expects to check in on his soon-to-be-former comrades. You cannot work hard for a department and then not care what happens to it, he said.

Same goes for a community.

“Someone commits a crime here,” he said, “we take it personally. Really.”