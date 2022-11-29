ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg officials are permanently closing this gate. Here's why.

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
FORT BRAGG — A Fort Bragg gate will permanently close starting Thursday, according to a news release from the installation.

The Knox Street East access control point off Bragg Boulevard is closing because of reduced traffic, officials said.

“This decision is based on recent studies of gate usage at the Knox Street East gate access point,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg’s garrison commander. “By closing this gate, we can better align resources and help reduce wait times at other entry control points where the volume of traffic is greater.”

The Knox Street East gate, which leads to the Material Maintenance Directorate on East Fort Bragg, will continue normal operations until it closes for the final time at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The nearby Knox Street Truck Plaza Control Center, which is not open to personal vehicles, will remain open for delivery and commercial truck access from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends and federal holidays.

Officials have previously estimated that about 70,000 vehicles enter Fort Bragg’s gates daily.

Hours at Fort Bragg’s other gates are:

  • Butner Road, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Closed weekends and federal holidays.
  • Manchester Road, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Closed weekends and federal holidays.
  • Reilly Road, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Closed weekends and federal holidays.
  • Canopy Lane, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed weekends and federal holidays.
  • All American Freeway, Chicken Road, Honeycutt Road, Long Street Road, Linden Oaks, Randolph Road and Simmons Army Airfield and Yadkin Road access control points are open 24 hours.

