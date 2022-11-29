ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Herald

Allowing dogs off-leash under voice control didn't work: Letters

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFlBG_0jQrTqak00

Allowing dogs off-leash under voice control didn't work

Mr. Newby’s letter to the Portsmouth City Council today that quotes an anonymous city official that wasinvolved in changing the leash law in 2005. It insinuates that the decision to change the ordinance wasarbitrary or capricious. I too, as Portsmouth chief of police at the time, was part of that conversation.

The change came about because the voice control ordinance at the time permitted dogs to be off leash on citysidewalks and property, if under the voice control of their owner. It simply didn’t work. That’s why it waschanged. It was done after much discussion and with complete transparency.

I have owned numerous dogs. The last one for 15 years. She listened marvelously if I had a piece ofimported provolone cheese in my hand. Not so much when a pesky squirrel crossed her path. Wewalked her on a 15-foot retractable leash; no great hardship.

Simply put, the majority of dogs are great companions. That doesn’t mean they get to chase runners,skateboarders, other dogs and children. The City Council has more important things to do than deal withrescinding a leash law that has worked for the last 15 years. Listen to the police chief and the animalcontrol officer. Their opinions, which Mr. Newby is so quick to discount, is based on their knowledgeand experience. It’s what you pay them for.

Michael Magnant

Portsmouth chief of police (retired)

Think about plastic, then join us in action

Jim Splaine’s excellent column “Exhibit has me thinking about plastics” inspired us to echo him in encouraging everyone to think about plastic. But we want to go beyond that and urge readers to take action. Substantive research documents the pervasive and detrimental effects of plastics, from production to disposal, on the environment and on human health. In Dover and across the state, grassroots groups are trying to fill the gaps left by governmental inaction.

Microplastics, tiny pieces of plastic, are being found in the air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, and human body tissues, from lungs to placentas. According to a 2019 World Wildlife study, we each ingest about a credit card’s worth of plastic each week. We are only beginning to learn the negative consequences of microplastics for human health, but we clearly need to take action.

Most of us are familiar with the effects of plastic on wildlife and our environment. Whether we are talking about marine life eating or becoming entangled in plastic or UNH researchers finding microparticles of plastic in our NH waterways, it is clear we need to take action.

The fossil fuel industry, losing revenue as consumers respond to our climate disasters, is seeking to maintain profits by increasing plastic production. Increased plastic production means increased plastic waste which is projected to triple by 2060, according to the OECD's Global Plastics Outlook (2022). Two thirds of this waste is expected to be made up of packaging, consumer products, and textiles.

Plastic producers would have us believe that recycling is the answer to the problem with plastics. However, the latest report from Beyond Plastics (2022) indicates only about 5% of plastics actually are recycled. Most plastics enter our already over-taxed landfills where they can persist indefinitely as they break down into microplastics. The report states that "The problem lies not with the concept or process of recycling, but with the material itself…. Despite the stark failure of plastics recycling, the plastics, packaging, and products industries have waged a decades-long misinformation campaign to perpetuate the myth that plastic is recyclable.″ Shifting the burden of dealing with plastic pollution to individuals and municipalities requires us to shoulder the costs through our taxes, our health, and our environment. We need to take action.

Neither the New Hampshire state government, nor the federal government have taken significant action to address plastic pollution, so grassroots efforts are proliferating in the state, including here in Dover. Our Dover Plastic Reduction Group provides education and action about reducing plastic and choosing reusables and other alternatives. The Dover Plastic Reduction Group works with the NH Network Plastic Working Group’s Ten Towns initiative, which now includes 38 towns across the state taking similar actions, and the Surfrider Foundation with their Rise Above Plastics efforts.

So take stock of your own plastic footprint and the plastic that is polluting our neighborhoods and communities. Think about the less visible consequences of plastic proliferation. Then join us to take action. Contact the Co-leaders of the Dover Plastic Reduction Group: Kristine Baber (kmbaber@gmail.com) and Mike Atherton (jmatherton.3@gmail.com) for ways to become involved.

Kristine Baber, Mike Atherton

Dover

US should stop supporting Saudi Arabia until it stops helping Russia

America has been protecting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States from invasion and pirates with our naval fleet and Air Force for decades. The Gulf States were supposedly our allies. Unfortunately, these Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, have decided to ally with Russia when that country is invading Ukraine. They cut their exports of oil causing the price of oil to rise thus helping Russia finance its war in Ukraine.

These countries have a right to act in their own interest, but they do not have a right to expect this country to protect them when they are acting against ours. I suggest we withdraw our naval fleet and let the Saudis know it will not return as long as they choose Russia and profiteering over us and our allies.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth

Sen. Hassan voted against lifting COVID-19 emergency declaration

Wanted to let everyone know that Maggie Hassan was one of 36 United States senators, all Democrats, who voted against lifting the the Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration. Is this how she reaches across the aisle?

Thom Gibney

Greenland

COP 27 was a win

COP 27 was the 27th time the countries of the planet have convened with the intent of solving climate change. At this gathering the central debate was over payment of damages to the 3rd world countries for the damage that has being done by fossil fuel burning. After a week of debate, sometimes rancorous, an agreement to compensate for loss and damages was struck in overtime.

This was a historic moment.

The US is not only the largest emitter of CO2 on the planet, it is one of the richest countries in the world. Hence, it was of particular importance that our country be part of this historic agreement. We joined pretty much at the end after the EU stepped up and argued for our participation.

Some argue that COP 27 was a failure because it did little to establish fresh policies to curb emissions so that global temperature increase does not exceed 1.5 degrees Centigrade. This is not a political goal it is a goal grounded in science. The planet does not care about our arguments.

However, in the absence of cooperation among nations, there is no way we will limit global warming to 2 degrees much less 1.5 degrees.

As the Secretary of the UN said in closing, “We have the power, the power to act or the power to do nothing”. Said another way, we are at the table or on the menu of climate change. Currently in the US, over70% of people believe climate change to be of concern, but only 8% are taking action to address it.

The most powerful step is to call or email our Members of Congress and the President. Ask for a dividend from pricing carbon. Putting a price on carbon is the most powerful step available to reduce emissions, but proceeds need to return to households.

The biggest and perhaps hardest step is the first step. Joining an organization like Citizens’ Climate Lobby is not only a source of support, but it also recognizes that we are all in this together.

Wes Tator

Portsmouth

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay

Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Plum Island dredging project will help reinforce shoreline

PLUM ISLAND - It's considered a win-win for the environment. A dredging project now underway in the waters off Plum Island may be designed to help with marine navigation, but the displaced sand is now helping to reinforce the shoreline. "The water used to come up to the rocks, with a storm or high tide it washes around our house," said Mark Wright, a city councilor and a resident of Reservation Terrace which has seen some homes condemned and others damaged by storms. But now along with the ocean views, Mark Wright and his neighbors have been watching with relief the...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog.  "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools

MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
SANFORD, ME
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Drunken driver clocked at 116 mph on New Hampshire highway, police say

A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he was driving 116 mph on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence of alcohol. New Hampshire State Police troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 93 in Tilton when an officer observed a vehicle approaching at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
TILTON, NH
94.9 HOM

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy