ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Exeter Shell gas station armed robbery suspect accused of pointing pistol at clerk

By Staff report
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZgXD_0jQrTo4W00

Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on one count of robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16.

According to the indictment handed up, Ortega was one of the suspects who robbed the Exeter store at 72 Main Street at gunpoint. The indictment alleges Ortega "pointed a Phoenix Arms HP22 .22 caliber pistol" at the clerk and with two others ordered the clerk "to open a safe containing cash, lottery scratch tickets."

An indictment is not an indication of guilt or innocence; it means the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Exeter police announced they issued an arrest warrant for Ortega in September.

Police said Ortega was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Lawrence Police Department on unrelated weapons charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Lawrence.

Hailed as 'great choice':Alex Reno named Hampton's next police chief

Exeter Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said at the time police were working with Lawrence police detectives to identify the remaining four suspects.

"We certainly expect more charges to be filed as the investigation moves forward,” McCain said in September. “This case has been labor intensive as it involves multiple jurisdictions with different suspects and the execution of multiple search warrants.”

The investigation began after five suspects entered the store just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 and moments later held the clerk at gunpoint.

An undisclosed amount of money and other items were taken from the store before the suspects fled. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

1 in custody after standoff in Candia

CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
CANDIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police warn of rise in gun thefts, many from vehicles

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are seeing an alarming number of firearm thefts in the city and many of them are from motor vehicles. Since the beginning of this year, 73 guns have been stolen in Manchester and 43 of them were from vehicles. These guns oftentimes end up in the hands of the wrong people and are used in the commission of a crime.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Wanted man injured escaping from police on escalator

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man wanted by police on other charges was arrested Tuesday after a shoplifting incident at Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue. On Nov. 29 police were called by an employee who suspected the man, later identified as Michael Neuberger, 35, of Manchester (no fixed address) appeared to be shoplifting. Police arrived and confronted Neuberger who was still in the store. According to police Neuberger tried to escape by running down the escalator when he fell and injured himself.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
MANCHESTER, NH
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods

Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH

TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.  Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
MILFORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Police searching area of Newburyport bridge after woman’s car found abandoned nearby

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities searched the area around a Newburyport bridge Tuesday afternoon for a potential missing woman after her car was found abandoned, police say. Responding officers found an idle car on Route 95 South just south of the Whittier Bridge that belongs to a 70-year-old woman, according to State Police. Officials say the woman is “potentially” missing.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 9:15 PM on Saturday November 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Titus Dirienzo, 33, of Brockton, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton Street in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him. Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from the suspect.
BOSTON, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy