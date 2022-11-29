Exeter eyes ban on single-use plastics on town property: Here's why and what it means

EXETER — The town's Select Board is eying a ban on the distribution of single-use disposable plastics — such as bottles, containers, and straws — on town-owned property.

The board held the second reading of the proposed ordinance last week and will make a final decision on Monday, Dec. 19.

The ordinance brought forward by the town's Sustainability Advisory Committee is modeled after one adopted in Portsmouth in 2019. It only applies to town-owned properties like Town Hall and Recreation Park and permitted events on town property like farmers markets and the music festivals at Swasey Parkway.

A town-wide ban is currently not a possibility, according to officials, because the state Legislature has not given cities and towns the authority to enact one.

However, members of the committee call it a first step in addressing the plastic pollution in the environment, which is killing more than 100 million marine animals each year.

"We need to do something, and this ordinance will be a small step for Exeter to step up as a community leader and start eliminating plastic in the first place and stop contributing to this permanent waste," Sustainability Committee member Stacey Rogers told the Select Board.

What is banned under the ordinance?

Under the ordinance, no person "shall distribute a prohibited single-use disposable item at any town facility, town property, town-managed or sponsored event, or activity authorized through special permits under the authority of the town of Exeter Select Board."

Banned items include single-use plastic bags, plastic water bottles, plastic food service products and polystyrene containers such as Styrofoam cups.

The proposed ordinance does not include fines for violations. Instead, if the town determines a violation took place it will issue a written warning. A second infraction could result in the denial of a future permit for an event, according to the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance allows town departments and vendors to distribute their remaining inventory for 9 months.

Public safety, human service nonprofits exempt from ordinance

Kristen Murphy, conservation and sustainability planner for the town, said the committee has been working on the ordinance for a year and a half.

The committee surveyed the two groups who will be impacted the most under the ordinance — town staff and those seeking permits for events. As a result of those surveys, she said the committee did make modifications to the ordinance.

The proposed ordinance carves out exemptions for single-use compostable food service products, packaging required for food safety reasons (such as wrapping around meats, seafood, lettuce or other perishable products) and products where alternatives do not exist.

Emergency responders and human service nonprofits like Meals on Wheels — which relies heavily on single-use plastics — will be exempt from the ordinance.

Also exempt is prohibited single-use containers brought by staff and customers themselves, and for now, the town's Parks and Recreation Department.

Murphy said the committee is working with Parks and Rec to help them develop a transition plan away from single-use plastics which they use in the concession stand.

"The Sustainability Committee is highly motivated and interested and being a support entity to help individuals transfer through this process," Murphy said. "They are now working on a source list for product alternatives that they will make available.”

The committee is also seeking replacement sources for water bottles, including installing a water fountain at Swasey Parkway.

"Some solutions that have been discussed and that we are starting to explore are a partnership with a local brewing company to offer canned water … or seeking price points for reusable water bottles," Murphy told the Select Board.

Select Board supports ordinance to ban single-use disposable plastics

Select Board members said they were supportive of the ordinance. However, they did express a few concerns at their Nov. 21 meeting regarding how it will impact Parks and Recreation, the cost, and how it will be enforced.

Town Manager Russ Dean said the Parks and Recreation concession stand sold 1,500 plastic water bottles and 800 bottles of Gatorade last year. The income, officials said, helps support the pool.

Murphy said the language in the ordinance is "intentionally vague" to allow the committee time to work with Parks and Rec in finding alternative products.

Select Board member Nancy Belanger said developing a "source list" of alternative products to use will be important.

"I get we want to do this and it's important, but we also need to know what the cost of doing this, is," said Belanger, who noted there will also be a cost to installing more water fountains.

Select Board member Molly Cowan said she's supportive of the ordinance as a "first step." However, she would like to see changes to the wording of the "penalties and remedies."

"We want this to be a positive thing as opposed to 'you’re not going to be allowed in our town,'" Cowan said.

Murphy agreed. "At the end of the day, our hope is that it's not punitive," she said. "That's not the intent. The intent is let's work together for a better process."

“We are here to offer guidance and support across the community to help with solutions for both municipal departments and interested civic organizations,” Sustainability Committee member Christopher Zigmont told the Select Board. "This is an opportunity, not a penalty. This is one of the things we can do in our own best interest and in the best interest of others.”

The committee will return to the Select Board Dec. 19 with a revised policy for the final reading before adoption.