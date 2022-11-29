ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Showers of Hope ministry in Binghamton transitions to giving away food, clothing

By Thomas Picciano
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3T5y_0jQrTjet00

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving was a busy time at the former St. Cyril’s convent in Binghamton’s First Ward.

“They ran out of food Monday,” said Barb Donnelly, director of outreach ministries for Showers of Hope, which provides food and clothing for those in need. For more than a year now, the ministry has been serving people from the convent off Clinton Street.

Many people had come for assistance. It appeared there would be no fresh food again to give away that day, too. It seemed that they’d only have non-perishables — until a donation arrived.

“Thank God we got the truck in. We got a delivery. So God provided,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly is director of outreach ministries for Showers of Hope, based at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Binghamton. When COVID hit, it stopped its program of showers for the homeless. Rather than serving people around the community, the trailer sits idle.

That’s not the case for Donnelly. She remembers the early days of the pandemic, when they started serving food for people when their jobs “stopped.” The once-weekly effort grew to every weekday as more in need showed up. The ministry expanded throughout the parish’s school building.

It’s been close to three years that their efforts have been re-directed to provide food and clothing. The giveaway is a joint effort of St. Patrick’s and St. Thomas Aquinas parishes. Volunteers from several other churches also assist.

On the pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday, 105 families with a total of 487 people received food.

Donnelly smiled as the day was over. She sat at a table as volunteers were cleaning up and getting ready for the next day. She said many of the clients are seniors having difficulty making ends meet.

“The 15th is the new end of the month,” Donnelly said. “On the very first, it'll be a little bit slower.”

That's because checks come in early each month and they can buy food on their own, she said. But mid-month and beyond, it’s harder with other bills, like high heating and grocery costs.

The process is simple at the convent. Each person is greeted at an open window, asked only for their name and family size. They move on to another window where they receive food.

Michele Braco volunteers as a “window manager.” She said there’s a challenge for some people she greets who live in hotels with no refrigeration.

“Most of the food we get one day, and it really needs to be used quickly,” she said. “So they come every day, and that’s because they’re using that food up that day, right away.”

Braco wears an apron with words of the Italian saint Padre Pio as she works: “Pray, hope and don’t worry.”

Many people come for the food on foot. Some from long distances without a vehicle. Donnelly spoke of a woman who’s a regular and comes all the way from a motel on the Vestal Parkway, several miles away.

“Personally, I think the spirit of God inspires everyone of us here when we see their faces,” Donnelly said. “They don't want to be here. Then when you hand them food, they just they smile.

“You can see relief in their face. It makes you feel good again."

For those in need, there’s also clothing distribution upstairs in the building. Donnelly said they are looking for donations of cold-weather items, like coats, hats and gloves.

Several donations over the last year have helped outfit the food pantry. Commercial refrigerators were donated by a church. Donnelly said a $50,000 COVID grant from the city and county paid for a walk-in freezer and shelving throughout the pantry.

Donnelly said she looks forward to continuing to serve those in need.

“God provided. Thank you God, thank you Jesus,” she said. “This is spirit driven.”

For more information

Contact St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at stpatrick@sta-sp.org or 607-722-1060.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns

The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
HORSEHEADS, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Homes for Tioga County kids

The Tioga County Department of Social Services is seeking Tioga County Foster / Adoptive Homes for Tioga County kids. They will be hosting an informational meeting on becoming a foster parent with Tioga County on Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
LANSING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Senator Schumer said Cortland County needs and deserves a modern mental health care facility

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer is looking to ensure that thousands in Central New York and Cortland are able to get their hands on the mental health care that they deserve. The state of Cortland County’s current mental health facility is quite low as it “lacks basic necessities like broadband, disability accessibility and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]

A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

1K+
Followers
742
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy