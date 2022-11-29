ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Business people: County hires 1, promotes 1; museum has marketing apprentice

By The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Wyand-Yurish named Washington County's new HR director

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners recently hired a new human resources director.

Katrina Wyand-Yurish has an extensive background in human resources, according to a news release from the county. Throughout her career, she has gained significant experience in organizational development, engagement, and training with an emphasis in workforce learning and development.

Wyand-Yurish most recently served as the director of human resources for HB Restaurant Group, a parent company to more than 2,000 employees in the mid-Atlantic and the United Kingdom. She was also employed by Plamondon Cos. for more than 10 years as director of human resources, and later promoted to vice president of human resources.

Wyand-Yurish is SPHR and SHRM-SCP certified. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and management from Shepherd University, as well as a Masters of Science degree in organizational leadership from Mountain State University.

“I am excited to serve the employees of Washington County that provide critical services to the residents who live in this wonderful area of the state," Wyand-Yurish said in the release. "Human Resources is about taking care of our employees and continuing to improve our service delivery as the County continues to grow and prosper. I welcome input and suggestions from our employees to continue to build a best in class employment experience for our workforce.”

Brown promoted to director of emergency management

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners recently upgraded of the position emergency manager, resulting in the promotion of Tom Brown Jr. to director of emergency management.

Brown worked for Washington County Government for more than 14 years, according to a news release from the county. He began his time as the professional services administrator, then was an emergency management specialist. In these two roles, Brown gained significant experience in the administration of grants, plan review, emergency operations center workings, and training new and existing 911 personnel.

In his most recent position as emergency manager, he was responsible for the safe, economical and efficient operation of the Office of Emergency Management in accordance with Maryland public safety codes.

Prior to his time with Washington County, Brown worked for the Hagerstown Police Department for 15 years as the communications manager. Brown holds certificates from the Maryland Emergency Management Program and the FEMA Professional Development Program.

"Strengthening Washington County’s ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from disasters is my priority," Brown said in the news release. "I look forward to continuing the working relationships that have been built between the Office of Emergency Management and government agencies at the local, state, and federal levels as well as working with our citizens to create a more resilient Washington County community."

Higgins new senior VP for Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks North America

The Volvo Group recently announced that effective Jan. 1, Greg Higgins will be senior vice president — legal & compliance, general counsel and secretary for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks. Higgins joined the company in 2012 and has served since 2015 as senior counsel.

Before joining the Volvo Group, Higgins spent 12 years as a member and partner at Nexsen Pruet PLLC in Greensboro, N.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, and a juris doctor degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law.

Higgins will continue to be based in Greensboro. He succeeds Therence Pickett, who is retiring from the company.

Boonsboro High's Grullon is museum of fine arts' marketing, videographer youth apprentice

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts recently named Salomeh Grullon as the new marketing/videographer apprentice as part of Washington County Public Schools Youth Apprenticeship Maryland Program.

The program brings “WCPS students and employers together to create skilled labor through education, mentorship, and on-the-job training and gives students an edge in today's ever-changing job market,” according to WCPS Youth Apprenticeship documents.

Salomeh, 16, a junior at Boonsboro High School, will learn about marketing and communications while in the program, according to a news release from the museum. Over the span of two years, she must clock in a minimum of 450 hours before she graduates high school. Once completed, she will receive a Maryland State Skill Certificate. During her apprenticeship, Salomeh is paid and also can earn up to 4 credit hours.

When Salomeh saw the flyer at her school about the apprenticeship, she said she knew she wanted to apply.

“Being able to help with photography and videography is something I’m so grateful for because I want to be in that profession when I’m older,” she said. “With marketing, I was excited because now I could put my artistic input on something for the public.”

After she graduates high school, Salomeh plans to major in film in college.

“I would also love to build a social media platform for myself to share the videos/films I make and be an entertainment source for many,” she said.

For more information about the Washington County Public Schools Youth Apprenticeship Maryland Program, go to wcpsapprenticeships.com.

