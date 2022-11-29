ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has hype and self-centered shopping taken all the fun out of Black Friday?

By Tim Rowland
 4 days ago
As we enter the holiday season, it’s fair to ask, "What does it even mean anymore?"

Has it become over-commercialized, overhyped to the point its true meaning has been forgotten? Can it even survive diversification, where the “one true way” is no longer dominant? Is respect and reverence a thing of the past, rendering our sacred traditions impotent — awash in so much noise and so many media blitzes and so much money that no one can believe anything anymore?

I am speaking, of course, of Black Friday.

I miss it. You didn’t have to participate to enjoy Black Friday; in fact it is fair to say it was much more fun as a spectator sport, watching the predominantly female crowd overrunning Walmart like crusaders storming Jerusalem.

This, after they had arrived at 11 p.m. for a 6 a.m. store opening, so they were already good and grouchy by the time the stampede was to commence. All to get a Cabbage Patch doll at 80% off the regular price.

The network footage of panting women clutching recently uprooted swatches of each others’ hair was as much a part of the holiday season as hanging your stockings by the hearth. And there were always injuries, duly reported in the press.

(Not that we wanted anyone to get hurt, anymore than we wanted to see an NFL quarterback carted off the field after breaking a femur.)

But it was always grist for the sanctimonious moralists as they would shake their heads at sprained ankles and bruised lungs obtained in the pursuit of a toy that likely as not would be in the Dumpster by Jan. 12.

Then came the first warning sign that Black Friday might be in for an existential crisis: It wasn’t just toys that were subject to ridiculous markdowns. You started seeing big-screen TVs going for $125, and then washing machines on sale for half price as part of the Black Friday cavalcade.

TV maybe, but no guy is giving his wife a washing machine for Christmas. Or if he is, he better have a pretty fast escape vehicle. Black Friday used to be about the love. Or at least as much love as shameless commercialism would allow. But if we’re buying joyless products like shop-vacs on Black Friday, somewhere along the line we have lost our soul.

So where maybe you could excuse someone for risking life and limb in order to procure a gift for someone else, a singularly selfish element was added to Black Friday, which began to lose its elan as more burly guys and speedy teenagers started to enter the fray.

This has created the steroid-era of Black Friday scrambles, and, I think, has also cost the day a certain purity in which even a 75-year-old lady in a lavender jogging suit and wraparound sunglasses had a fighting chance of scoring an Atari for the grandkids.

Per a spokeswoman for Best Buy, these Black Friday bloodbaths have now been rebranded as “immersive shopping experiences.” Not just that, an “amazing” immersive shopping experience.

But if that is too stirring for you, Best Buy will be happy to provide an “amazing curbside pickup experience” for “amazing deals” on your “amazing gifting opportunities.”

OK puddin’, I’ll at least give you credit for perking your way through the interview without using the word “awesome.” There have been times in my life however — and this may come as a shock — that I have driven up to a curb without being amazed.

The real death knell for Black Friday, of course, was when they started having Black Friday sales in October. How ironic. We used to gripe that premature Christmas sales were killing the spirit of Christmas. Now, premature Christmas sales are killing the spirit of Christmas sales.

It’s only Oct. 12, but I don’t care. It’s Black Friday somewhere.

Tim Rowland is a Herald-Mail columnist.

