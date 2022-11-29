ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

'Children's Blizzard' is Alliance's One Book One Community pick for 2023

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vGAX_0jQrTf7z00

A piece of historical fiction of an incident little remembered today is the subject of the 2023 One Book One Community selection for Alliance.

The Children’s Blizzard,” by Melanie Benjamin reveals a story of courage on the prairie, when a freak blizzard that struck the Great Plains threatened the lives of hundreds of immigrant homesteaders – especially their children.

The morning of Jan. 12, 1888, was unusually mild, following a long cold spell, warm enough for the homesteaders of the Dakota territory to venture out again, and for their children to return to school without their heavy coats – leaving them unprepared when disaster struck. At just the hour when most prairie schools were letting out for the day, a terrifying, fast-moving blizzard struck without warning. Schoolteachers as young as 16 were suddenly faced with life and death decisions – keep the children inside, to risk freezing to death when fuel ran out, or send them home, praying they wouldn't get lost in the storm.

Based on actual oral histories of survivors, the novel follows the stories of Raina and Gerda Olsen, two sisters, both schoolteachers. One becomes a hero of the storm, while one finds herself ostracized in the aftermath. It's also the story of Anette Pedersen, a servant girl whose miraculous survival serves as a turning point in her life and touches the heart of Gavin Woodson, a newspaperman seeking redemption. It is Woodson and others like him who wrote the embellished news stories that lured immigrants across the sea to settle a pitiless land. Boosters needed immigrants to settle territories into states, and they didn't care what lies they told them to get them there – or whose land it originally was.

The One Book One Community program is a cooperative effort from Rodman Public Library, Friends of Rodman Public Library, University of Mount Union and Greater Alliance Foundation.

Benjamin, who has nine titles to her credit with another book to be released next year, will visit Alliance on March 23. Programs will be held at Rodman Public Library prior to the author’s visit, and details will be forthcoming.

Copies of “The Children’s Blizzard” will be available for sale at Rodman Public Library by early December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Local church hosts food giveaway amid crippling inflation

With a big update expected Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the inflation fight continues. It's put a strain on millions of people across the country and here in the Valley. That's why Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church in Youngstown gave away 150 bags of food to feed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
KENT, OH
WYTV.com

33 News anchor welcomes baby girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our family at WYTV is growing!. 33 News anchor Brandon Jaces and his girlfriend, Hannah, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Emerson Louise was born 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. She weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale

CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was apparently taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"
CLEVELAND, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy