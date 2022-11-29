ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Marriage licenses: Ottawa County

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
The Ottawa County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from Oct. 9 to Nov. 20:

Spencer Thomas Skaff, 25, farm worker, and Sydney Nicole Weisbecker, 28, accounting agent, both of Genoa.

Joshua Dean Woods, 36, sales, and Collen Marie Staton, 38, RN, both of Genoa.

Zachary T. Ferguson, 25, plumber, and Lauren Elizabeth Horvath, 28, production operation, both of Williston.

Mark Allen Anderson Jr., 43, engineer, and Emilia A. Cruz, 42, self-employed, both of Port Clinton.

Eric Duane Helgesen, 57, water treatment operator, and Donna Jean Peyton, 57, cardiac sonographer, both of Marblehead.

Daniel John Fenton, 41, security, and April Lisa Schalk, 38, office manager, both of Port Clinton.

Kurtis Richard Cox, 35, mail carrier, and Amanda S. Strauser, 35, strategic accounts, both of Genoa.

Vennito Marquez Jr., 50, chef, and Christine Michelle Lundy, 55, disabled, both of Port Clinton.

Dallas Jolly Mohn, 29, Put-in-Bay, chef, and Jessica Mae Reidner, 29, Freeport, Illinois, hospitality.

Jordan P. Price, 32, forklift operator, and Jessica Lynn Rothgeb, 35, LPN, both of Marblehead.

Keaton Allen Hill, 22, and Alexis Nycole Snyder, 28, orthodontic, both of Port Clinton.

Nathan Robert Reineck, 24, bank teller, and Serena Michael Parlette, 26, teacher, both of Curtice.

Joseph David Woody, 42, chief operator, and Courtney Lynn Jablonski, 37, inside sale representative, both of Curtice.

Alexander James Camerato, 23, laborer, and Jacinda Frances Thielen, 23, hair stylist, both of Oak Harbor.

Kenneth Ray Carmony Conley Jr., 19, oil technician, and Savannah Elizabeth Deleon, 22, sta-at-home mother, both of Genoa.

Joseph David Fondessy, 37, process engineering manager, and Alyssa Diana Wieber, 29, clerk, both of Elmore.

Collin Franklin Hayslett, 25, materials manager, and Lauren Renee Schumacker, 25, account manager, 25, both of Nashville, Tennessee.

The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

