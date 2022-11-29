Forrest Gump once declared, "My momma always said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.'" The same can be said about holidays, as each day seems to bring something new and unexpected. Today is National Chocolates Day, making it the perfect day for Forrest, or anyone who loves chocolate!

Chocolate comes from a bean called Theobroma cacao. The word "chocolate" itself comes from the Spanish, and it stems from the Aztec word xocolatl, which means "bitter water." The Aztecs pounded the cacao beans and drank them without adding any sugar, and they thought the beans came from the gods.

Source: Checkiday.com