Metronet goes online in New Bern with multi-gigabit internet choices

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
 4 days ago
Nearly two years after the New Bern Board of Aldermen approved a request to negotiate an agreement with Metronet, the fiber internet company is ready to sign up local customers for multi-gigabit internet.

On Oct. 21 Metronet announced that in addition to its current offerings of 1 gigabit per second, speeds up to 2 gigabits are now available for residents, while businesses can choose speeds up to 10 gigabits.

Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas can now sign up for internet installation at shop.metronet.com.

According to Metronet’s website, in the New Bern area, the company is offering internet speeds from 100 MB for $49.95 a month up to 2 GB for $119.95 monthly for residents, with free installation. Fiber phone is also offered for $20 a month.

Though Metronet had originally planned to offer IPTV as part of their New Bern service package, that option will no longer be available, according to Kris Smith, the company’s government affairs director. IPTV allows viewers to receive their broadcast signal through an internet connection as opposed to a rooftop antenna, satellite dish, or fiber-optic cable.

The fiber installation follows New Bern's existing utilities and consists of approximately 50% underground and 50% aerial work, according to Smith.

In a press release, John Autry, regional sales manager, said Metronet’s high-speed internet will have a direct impact on New Bern’s growth and economic development.

“Residents and businesses can now connect to the speeds they need, in a time when fast, reliable internet is vital,” Autry commented.

According to Metronet, residents in construction areas will receive 30 days' advance notice by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood. Metronet also provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available or to check the status of construction in a certain neighborhood, residents can visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

The local Metronet service area will run from the north along Highway 43 to Washington Post Road, west on Highway 17 just past River Bend and as far south as Havelock. The company will also do the installation in Trent Woods and the James City, Pembroke and Bryce’s Creek areas.

City seeks internet competition

New Bern’s quest to bring high-speed internet competition to New Bern dates back to complaints the city received in 2020 concerning the area’s main internet provider, Suddenlink. At the time, the city received more than 200 complaints about the company through an email set up specifically for that purpose.

In April 2021, the New Bern Board of Aldermen approved a request for the city to negotiate and execute an agreement with Metronet allowing the parties to work through permitting issues, easement plans and questions concerning what Metronet would offer in the area.

In July 2021, the city approved the $7.2 million 2021 Make Ready Public Infrastructure for Broadband Service Providers Project Fund to facilitate necessary infrastructure work for Metronet to bring their services to New Bern.

Metronet began installation work in November 2021. As of last month, the company had installed approximately 200,000 feet of underground fiber cable in the New Bern area.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

