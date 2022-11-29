Bells will be ringing at The Merrick for Christmas show

NEW BRIGHTON - Celebrate the holidays in a unique way, watching the Ring Pittsburgh Community Handbell Ensemble perform Dec. 11 at the Merrick Art Gallery.

The 4 p.m. show is part of the ensemble's 2022 Holiday Handbell Concert series. The Merrick is at 1100 Fifth Ave. in New Brighton. A ticket is required, with details including a place to make a donation at merrickartgallery.org.

The art gallery's website says "your ticket donation of $40 benefits the Merrick Art Gallery."

The 14-member Ring Pittsburgh ensemble was established in the summer of 2016 by founding director Jim Rossetti, with the goal of bringing a wider world of handbell music to western Pennsylvania. In contrast to what is traditionally heard mainly in church settings, a community handbell ensemble offers a variety of popular music arranged exclusively for handbells.

More details on Ring Pittsburgh are at ringpittsburgh.org.

The ensemble's other holiday shows:

Dec. 4 – Passavant Community-Lutheran SeniorLife School Auditorium 3:00 p.m. 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople.

Dec. 16 – Resurrection Parish, St. John Capistran Church 7:30 p.m. 1610 McMillan Road, Upper St. Clair.

Jan. 8 – Elfinwild Presbyterian Church 2 p.m., 3200 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.