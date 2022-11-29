Vietnamese restaurant opens, more bubble tea coming, fundraiser held for Erie restaurateur

Saigon Nights opens

The highly anticipated Vietnamese restaurant, Saigon Nights, opened last weekend in the former Khao Thai building at 2430 W. Eighth St.

"This is my passion, to serve Vietnamese food to the people of Erie," said Nga Rastatter, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Tim Rastatter. She said she grew up in Vietnam and helped her mother in the kitchen of her family's restaurant there.

"Vietnamese food is very special," she said. "It's not like any other kind of food, especially our pho (Vietnamese soup). I make that myself. You can't get Vietnamese food anywhere else in Erie."

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Tuesdays, when it is closed.

She also features Vietnamese coffee, served hot or iced, and imports it from Vietnam.

"It tastes like heaven," she said.

Nga Rastatter also runs Nail Creations, a nail salon in Village West.

Bubblehouse

Bubblehouse, 5800 Peach St., is a bubble tea shop that is opening soon inside the Millcreek Mall. They were officially licensed Nov. 21. According to owner Ahmed Elshenawy, they'll serve bubble tea and other treats, such as rolled iced cream, smoothies and shakes and crepes. Bubble Tea, for those who haven't made it to Andora's Bubble Tea shop, 516 State St., is a sweet tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan. It can be served hot or cold and includes small chewy balls of flavored tapioca that sink to the bottom of the drink.

Elshenawy said the shop in the mall once housed a Dairy Queen. He said he's hoping to open by the end of December.

Local Eat & Pour

Friends and family of J.B. and Ellen Innes, previous owners of Local Eat and Pour, 1201 State St., are holding a fundraiser to help the couple while J.B. Innes fights illness. The restaurant is currently closed. A brunch event was held to help their cause Sunday, but anyone who wants to can donate by visiting bit.ly/Innesfundraiser. All proceeds for this event will be donated to the Inneses. For information, call Gary Maas at 814-881-2108, email him at garymaas1@gmail.com or call Laura Schaaf at 814-528-4898.

Creek's Bar & Grille

Creek's Bar & Grille, 4935 East Lake Road, is discontinuing breakfast service until after the new year, according to a Nov. 20 Facebook post.

Arrowhead Wine Cellars

Arrowhead Wine Cellars, 12073 E. Main Road, North East, has a limited batch of cranberry wine available for the holiday season, according to their Facebook page.

