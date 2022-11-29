ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some school libraries have banned books. These titles top the list

By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News
 4 days ago
School library collections are being challenged by parents who are opposed to books with racism, LGBTQ+ and "sexually explicit" themes. And some school districts are banning or restricting access to those books.

These are the most banned books of 1,648 titles removed or restricted by schools across America in 2021-22:

  • "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe, 41 districts
  • "Out of Darkness," by Ashley Hope Perez, 24 districts
  • "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison, 22 districts
  • "The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas, 17 districts
  • "Lawn Boy," by Jonathan Evison, 17 districts

Source: PEN America writers' advocacy organization

► Subscribers can click here to find more information about how Pennsylvania schools, including some in northwest Pennsylvania, are handling this issue.

