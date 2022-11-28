Read full article on original website
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Elon Musk tells remaining Twitter employees no more layoffs 'planned' and HQ will not move to Texas
Elon Musk held another meeting on Monday with his remaining Twitter employees, most of whom worked through the weekend for him.
Elon Musk's war with Apple shows just how much power Tim Cook has over how we all use the internet
Apple has largely been successful in defending its App Store policies in previous court battles, but Elon Musk poses a new headache.
Elon Musk says he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and ‘resolved the misunderstanding’ after several tweets attacking the company
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk said he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, adding another chapter to a strange and contentious week between the two tech titans. “Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” Musk wrote in a tweet, including a video of a large pond, with two shadows standing in the foreground.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk's joke about putting the cocaine back in Coca-Cola has been framed and hung in the lobby at Twitter's HQ, staffer says
Musk joked in April about putting cocaine back in Coke soon after he initially agreed to buy Twitter.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
About 1,400 Twitter workers have joined Blind since Elon Musk took over
Blind's co-founder, Kyum Kim, said 95% of Twitter's workforce is now on Blind after thousands flocked to the forum in the past month.
Elon Musk says he'd consider 'alternative phone' if Twitter is booted from Apple and Google app stores
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday night that he'd consider making an "alternative phone" if Twitter is removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Twitter's former trust and safety head says it might be hard for Elon Musk to understand the impact of his tweets because he's 'the richest man on the planet'
Former Twitter executive Yoel Roth said Elon Musk may not understand the "perspective of what life is like for other people" due to his wealth.
CNN tells Elon Musk to 'be better' after the billionaire shared a fake headline on Twitter to criticize the network
The fake image shared by Musk on Monday first circulated in April, and is now making the rounds on social media again.
Elon Musk calls on all Twitter designers, engineers doing software to sit on his floor of HQ for 'dense and intense' work
Elon Musk sent Twitter staff another unexpected email directing many to move their workspaces closer to him on a new floor.
Elon Musk Claims Apple Has ‘Mostly Stopped’ Advertising on Twitter
Apple Inc. has pulled the majority of its advertising from Twitter, according to the social media site’s CEO Elon Musk, hinting at a growing storm between the tech giants. “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?,” Musk tweeted on Monday, before looping in Apple CEO Tim Cook’s account to the conversation. “What’s going on here?” The airing of dirty laundry comes a day after Musk suggested that he would pursue the development of his own line of smartphones if Google and Apple removed Twitter from their app stores as Musk attempts to enact rapid and drastic changes to the platform, some of which may violate the FAANG companies’ app rules. In a since-deleted tweet made moments after the ad loss comments, Musk outright said as much, claiming that Apple “also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”
50 of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have pulled out of the platform since Elon Musk took over, report says
Some of the 50 companies publicly announced they were stopping adverts on Twitter, but research center Media Matters says others are "quiet quitters."
As Amazon's Alexa unit faces layoffs, insiders describe a department in crisis
Amazon's Alexa department is facing major layoffs. Current and former employees told Insider it's a division in crisis.
