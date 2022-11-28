Apple Inc. has pulled the majority of its advertising from Twitter, according to the social media site’s CEO Elon Musk, hinting at a growing storm between the tech giants. “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?,” Musk tweeted on Monday, before looping in Apple CEO Tim Cook’s account to the conversation. “What’s going on here?” The airing of dirty laundry comes a day after Musk suggested that he would pursue the development of his own line of smartphones if Google and Apple removed Twitter from their app stores as Musk attempts to enact rapid and drastic changes to the platform, some of which may violate the FAANG companies’ app rules. In a since-deleted tweet made moments after the ad loss comments, Musk outright said as much, claiming that Apple “also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

