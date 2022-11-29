Crews respond to fire at Coventry laundromat

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a laundromat in Coventry early Tuesday morning.

Someone driving by the Star Brite Laundromat on Nooseneck Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. said they saw smoke coming from the building.

The fire chief told 12 News the flames were contained to the building’s boiler room.

No one was injured.

The fire marshal is now investigating.

