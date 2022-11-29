Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Kate Bushell: New lines of inquiry in murder case
Detectives investigating the murder of Kate Bushell are working on new lines of inquiry after an appeal. The 14-year-old was killed on Saturday 15 November 1997 as she walked a neighbour's dog near her home. The schoolgirl died from a knife wound; her body was found in a field off...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Man charged with attempting to kidnap girl in Salford
A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a girl at a bus stop. Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car in Monton, Salford, on the evening of 21 November. The suspect, 33, has been remanded in custody...
BBC
Woman attacked by Babes in Wood killer wants to be heard
A woman who at age seven was abducted, sexually assaulted and left for dead by Brighton killer Russell Bishop has said she wants people to know the damage he did and that she remembers everything. Rachael Watts survived the 1990 attack and her testimony put him behind bars. Bishop had...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford. The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia. Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's deterioration was unexpected, fellow nurse tells jury
A colleague of nurse Lucy Letby has told a court she was surprised when she came back from a break to find a baby suddenly getting urgent treatment. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
BBC
Tribute paid to man who died from serious injuries
The family of a man who died at an address in Essex have paid tribute to him saying he was "kind to all that knew him". Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday. Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 32, died at...
BBC
Jesse Nwokejiobi: Pair charged with murdering 17-year-old
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve. Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November. Cambridgeshire Police said two 16-year-olds arrested on Friday evening in South London...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Rumours, 'clues' and online detectives
Despite seeking tips from the public, authorities in Idaho are warning rumours and speculation being spread by a growing army of amateur web sleuths is hindering efforts to solve the grisly slaying of four college students. The students, all aged 20 or 21, were all found stabbed to death in...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Jury in double murder trial of TikTok star dismissed
The jury in the trial of a TikTok influencer and her mother accused of murdering two men who died in a crash has been dismissed. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, of Banbury, Oxfordshire,...
BBC
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
BBC
Andrew Burfield: Katie Kenyon's killer's sentence to be reviewed
A killer who attacked his ex-girlfriend with an axe before burying the mother-of-two's body in woodland is to have the length of his sentence reviewed. Andrew Burfield, 51, was earlier this month jailed for at least 32 years for murdering Katie Kenyon on 22 April and then trying to dispose of her remains in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire.
BBC
Newark man who made 68 calls to 999 found drunk in bed
A man who made 68 calls to 999 over a 90-minute period was later found to be drunk in his bed, not needing police assistance. Nottinghamshire Police said the man consistently rang 999 and hung up on officers when they tried to find out what was wrong. The force urged...
Comments / 0