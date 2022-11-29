Read full article on original website
What is tokenization and how are banks tapping into its design principles?
Tokenization is the process of converting something with tangible or intangible value into digital tokens. Tangible assets like real estate, stocks or art can be tokenized. In a similar vein, intangible assets like voting rights and loyalty points can be tokenized, too. We see Avios as an example of tokenized loyalty points by the traditional credit card industry.
LBank Exchange will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on Dec. 5, 2022
Internet City, Dubai, Dec. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on Dec. 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 am UTC on Dec. 5, 2022. As...
Russia's Sber bank integrates Metamask into its blockchain platform
Russia’s largest bank Sber — formerly known as Sberbank — continues developing its blockchain platform by integrating it with the Ethereum blockchain. On Nov. 30, Sber officially announced new opportunities for its proprietary blockchain platform, including compatibility with smart contracts and applications on the Ethereum network. This would allow developers to move smart contracts and entire projects between Sber’s blockchain and public blockchain networks, the bank said.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies ‘improper use’ of customer funds
An interview between the Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and George Stephanopoulos aired on Good Morning America on Dec. 1. In the interview, SBF was insistent that FTX was not a “Ponzi scheme” but was “a real business.” The former CEO also denied any knowledge of FTX customer deposits being used to pay Alameda Research’s creditors, as reportedly claimed by Alameda’s CEO Caroline Ellison. According to him, he had no knowledge of “any improper use of customer funds.”
FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup
Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Sen. Warren: Biden administration worked to stop crypto being ‘dangerously intertwined’ with banks
Referring to the events surrounding the collapse of FTX as “a handful of magic beans,” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren seemed to frame the “contagion” spreading through the crypto space as a partisan issue. Speaking at a Senate Banking Committee nomination hearing on Nov. 30, Warren addressed...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
XT.com lists TRI in its Main Zone
Singapore, Dec. 1, 2022 – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Trillant’s TRI cryptocurrency on its platform in the Main Zone. The TRI/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:00 am UTC. In addition to the new listing, a $1 million-plus raffle event is being hosted by Trillant starting Dec. 1, 2022 and lasting four months. There will be four winners, one for each month, with each receiving a brand-new luxury sports car. Users will need to make a $500 purchase of Trillant’s tokens on XT.com or Coinstore, create a Trillant account, move their TRI tokens to their Trillant account, and stake them in the long-term, 52-week pool to qualify. For more details, please read the terms and conditions on the event page.
New York proposes to charge crypto companies for regulating them
The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has submitted a proposed change in state laws that would allow it to charge licensed crypto companies for regulating them. While that may seem like an odd proposition, under Financial Services Law (FSL), it is common practice for the DFS to...
FTX proves MiCA should be passed fast, officials tell European Parliament committee
The European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee held a hearing on the "FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapse and implications for the EU" on Nov. 30. Three European monetary officials testified, talking about FTX, blockchain technology and crypto regulation in a “preliminary assessment of the events.”. European Securities and Markets...
CFTC chief says Bitcoin is the only commodity in the wake of FTX collapse
The chief of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, claimed Bitcoin is the only crypto asset that can be viewed as a commodity during an invite-only crypto event at Princeton University, reported Fortune. Behnam’s comments are quite a contrast to his early statements in October, where...
P2P Financial Systems panel: Crypto core values and transparency are critical for DeFi
As one of the main growing subsectors in the crypto industry, decentralized finance (DeFi) has faced a challenging year amid market dynamics, cyberattacks and regulatory uncertainty. Its future demands more transparency and clarity in the regulatory landscape, according to a panel discussion at the International Workshop P2P Financial Systems 2022 on Dec. 1 organized by the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at the University College London.
CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam cites LedgerX as success story amid FTX collapse
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam has cited FTX Group’s LedgerX as an example of how regulating crypto firms could benefit United States consumers. The U.S.-based crypto derivatives and clearing platform was not part of its parent company’s recent bankruptcy filing. At a Dec. 1 hearing...
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report says
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times Moscow has quietly added tankers this year and comes as Europe imposes a price cap on Russian oil.
Binance acquires regulated crypto exchange in Japan
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to reenter the Japanese market after acquiring a 100% stake in a licensed crypto service provider in the country, Cointelegraph Japan reported. In an official public announcement on Nov. 30, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the crypto exchange was committed to re-entering the Japanese market under...
US CFTC commissioner calls for new category to protect small investors from crypto
United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero spoke at the Futures Industry Association Asia Derivatives Conference in Singapore on Nov. 30. She talked about “how to harness the best that technology offers, while protecting against emerging threats,” with particular emphasis on cybersecurity and crypto.
