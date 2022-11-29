Singapore, Dec. 1, 2022 – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Trillant’s TRI cryptocurrency on its platform in the Main Zone. The TRI/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:00 am UTC. In addition to the new listing, a $1 million-plus raffle event is being hosted by Trillant starting Dec. 1, 2022 and lasting four months. There will be four winners, one for each month, with each receiving a brand-new luxury sports car. Users will need to make a $500 purchase of Trillant’s tokens on XT.com or Coinstore, create a Trillant account, move their TRI tokens to their Trillant account, and stake them in the long-term, 52-week pool to qualify. For more details, please read the terms and conditions on the event page.

