3d ago
Fair well Gray we will miss that smile on the news I grew up watching you and even when you went through your battle with cancer you still came out on top and right back to what you love look forward to hearing more of you on your side of business good luck
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Weather Blog: Strong Friday Evening Cold Front to blast through Kansas City
This is the first post Gary era weather blog. I hope to live up to his standards as I will be doing the blog for awhile. This is a photo of his last time in front of the green screen. Before we get to the weather I wrote this about...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas City
Entrance to property at 13001 Little Blue Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. In 1991, Four Gates Farm (aka Oak Hill Farm) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is a 40-acre estate located at 13001 Little Blue Road in Kansas City, Missouri. There is a historic home and a national historic district on this property.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
‘Weirdest blessing and strangest curse’
Greg Trial was not exactly surprised when he discovered horse and buggy components, including horseshoes, embedded in the foundation in his Farley, Mo. building. After all, the corner store originally dated to 1872, but some portions were re-built in 1906 after a fire. “Farley Mercantile helps keep alive history in...
The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment
After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.
Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Sunday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Widow of Kansas City musician sues feds for neglect, COVID pandemic
The widow of a Kansas City-area musician has filed a lawsuit, accusing the National Institutes of Health of playing a role in her husband's death.
Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'
The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966. Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy. "Everybody's...
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City
I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
Meet the Union Station volunteers who keep these tiny trains on track during the holidays
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. When decorating for the holidays starts in October, the display gets even bigger. Oversized wreaths can be viewed from outside, hanging in the Grand Hall’s massive windows, and...
Issue causes hundreds of Kansas City water customers to be charged twice
The Kansas City water department says a technical issue caused 1,150 customers to be double billed last week, but refunds are underway.
Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
No injuries in fire at Unforked Restaurant in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department reported no one was injured in a fire at an area restaurant Friday morning. Officials stated firefighters were called to the Unforked Restaurant in the 7300 block of West 119th Street just after 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.
Blustery cold conditions ahead for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Blustery Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low 10s. More sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it will be windy Thursday. Highs will reach the low...
15 Best Things to Do in Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs is a city in Jackson County, Missouri. Unlike Kansas, Blue Springs provides its visitors with more laid-back vibes, perfect for those yearning for quality rest and recreation. Since it's 20 miles away from Kansas City, Blue Springs is an ideal weekend getaway destination, especially with friends or family.
