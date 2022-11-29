ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KE KE
3d ago

Fair well Gray we will miss that smile on the news I grew up watching you and even when you went through your battle with cancer you still came out on top and right back to what you love look forward to hearing more of you on your side of business good luck

kcur.org

Kansas City has weird, wicked and wondrous holiday pop-ups for all

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Holiday-themed bars have come a long way since we first sighted them popping up around Kansas City in 2018. Today, holiday pop-ups are transforming our holiday dining and drinking experiences, tapping into our collective nostalgia, with each one as unique as our own family traditions. Whether you prefer them fancy or fanciful, there's sure to be a pop-up for everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas City

Entrance to property at 13001 Little Blue Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. In 1991, Four Gates Farm (aka Oak Hill Farm) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is a 40-acre estate located at 13001 Little Blue Road in Kansas City, Missouri. There is a historic home and a national historic district on this property.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

‘Weirdest blessing and strangest curse’

Greg Trial was not exactly surprised when he discovered horse and buggy components, including horseshoes, embedded in the foundation in his Farley, Mo. building. After all, the corner store originally dated to 1872, but some portions were re-built in 1906 after a fire. “Farley Mercantile helps keep alive history in...
FARLEY, MO
PLANetizen

The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment

After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.

Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City

I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries in fire at Unforked Restaurant in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department reported no one was injured in a fire at an area restaurant Friday morning. Officials stated firefighters were called to the Unforked Restaurant in the 7300 block of West 119th Street just after 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Blustery cold conditions ahead for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Blustery Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low 10s. More sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it will be windy Thursday. Highs will reach the low...
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs is a city in Jackson County, Missouri. Unlike Kansas, Blue Springs provides its visitors with more laid-back vibes, perfect for those yearning for quality rest and recreation. Since it's 20 miles away from Kansas City, Blue Springs is an ideal weekend getaway destination, especially with friends or family.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

