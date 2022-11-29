Read full article on original website
KTBS
LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
theadvocate.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
theadvocate.com
French adviser to assist Louisiana in transition to cleaner energy under agreement
With French President Emmanuel Macron looking on, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Collona signed an agreement Friday afternoon outlining how their two governments will assist each other in the development of climate-friendly energy sources. The aim is "to assist the companies...
NOLA.com
Our views: Macron, carrying the banner of France, is a treasured visitor in Louisiana
The last time a French head of state, Valery Giscard D'Estaing, visited Louisiana — it was in May 1976 — he was beset with problems back home that related to both a global economic crisis and pressing energy issues. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.
brproud.com
President of France expected to make special announcement during visit to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced Wednesday that he’s expected to meet with the President of France later this week, and that President Emmanuel Macron will make a much-anticipated announcement during his visit to Louisiana. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser said he’s looking forward to meeting...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wbrz.com
Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor
BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
KSLA
Digital concealed handgun permits now legal in Louisiana through LA Wallet
(KSLA) — Louisiana residents now can add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app. Of the 1.5 million users of LA Wallet, thousands have explicitly requested the addition of the concealed handgun permit through...
KTBS
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: For John Kennedy, the governor's race is as easy as freezing a fruitcake
The people of Louisiana ought to give a big holiday “thank you” to John N. Kennedy. Of course, you’d think that voting him another six-year term in the U.S. Senate would be enough. But political egos being what they are, Kennedy promptly began teasing his entry into the governor’s race next year.
wrkf.org
What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot
In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
ktalnews.com
Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
Louisiana woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a Denham Springs woman named Tiffany Duke.
KTBS
Shreveport woman receives 15-year prison term
SHRVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a poet from south Louisiana, was sentenced Wednesday to a 15-year prison term. Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was convicted in Caddo District Court Oct. 25 of vehicular homicide in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom, in the...
Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
