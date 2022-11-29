ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrz.com

Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor

BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
wrkf.org

What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot

In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
ktalnews.com

Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
Calcasieu Parish News

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
KTBS

Shreveport woman receives 15-year prison term

SHRVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a poet from south Louisiana, was sentenced Wednesday to a 15-year prison term. Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was convicted in Caddo District Court Oct. 25 of vehicular homicide in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom, in the...
WAFB

Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
