FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor
Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
brproud.com
EBRSO arrests four after finding Xanax, fentanyl, marijuana, cash and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the potential sale of narcotics on Tuesday, November 29. The narcotics were allegedly being sold out of a home on Byron St. Members of the EBRSO S.C.A.T. Team made their way to the...
theadvocate.com
Killings soared in Baton Rouge during COVID-19. The numbers are finally improving.
Gun violence in East Baton Rouge exploded in 2020 and reached even greater heights last year, when 149 killings in the city-parish outpaced the previous year's figure by over 30%. New data, however, indicate the grim trend is finally improving. Advocate records show homicides in Baton Rouge have decreased in...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Baton Rouge man and seizure of gun, suspected cocaine and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 11 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a trooper saw someone commit a traffic violation on Burbank Dr. The affidavit states that Harold Oatis, 47, of, Baton Rouge ran a red light while driving a 2005 Lexus. A traffic stop was initiated...
wbrz.com
City, feds discuss plan to tackle gun violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - City-parish leaders and Louisiana-based U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss their plan to reduce gun violence in East Baton Rouge. The joint news conference comes after a rash of unsolved high-profile killings that have rocked the community, including the deaths of...
theadvocate.com
A murder-suicide despite red flags shows why domestic violence can be so hard to prosecute
Years before a 74-year-old man killed a 73-year-old woman and then himself in a tragic murder-suicide days before Thanksgiving, he was arrested twice on domestic violence charges against the same victim. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a late night call at a home on Acadiana Avenue on Nov. 21....
theadvocate.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
theadvocate.com
A mom's arrest over secret recordings and Louisiana's push to protect kids with special needs
Before she was arrested for sending a secret recording device into a Livingston Parish high school in an attempt to protect her daughter with special needs, Amanda Carter's family tried to get cameras installed in their child's classroom, her husband said. It's part of a larger conversation in Louisiana about...
Judge proposes ‘Gun Violence Court’ to fast-track homicide cases through legal system
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chief Judge Don Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Court is proposing to create a Gun Violence Court pilot program in Baton Rouge. We’ve heard talk from leaders a lot this year about the need for all hands on deck when it comes to stopping crime.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge homicide suspect flees; dies on West Virginia interstate during shootout with police
A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend dead in Baton Rouge died Friday morning during a shootout with police along an interstate highway in West Virginia, where he had fled with the couple's 6-month-old child, the authorities said. Napoleon Crane, 29, left his girlfriend Da’Ja Davis in a car on...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge murder suspect now believed to have committed suicide during West Virginia police shootout
brproud.com
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
an17.com
Former Amite Police Chief, City Councilman, and additional do-conspirator sentenced in vote buying conspiracy
A former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced yesterday to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election. In addition to the...
Opelousas woman charged with three counts of bribery of votes
Deborah Batiste was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of bribery of votes by the Opelousas police department.
Man convicted of Louisiana double-homicide sentenced to life in prison
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Three years after the deaths of 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor and 28-year-old Daraius Evans, the man accused of taking their lives has been sentenced. According to Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton, 23-year-old Jaylon Brown appeared in court for a Wednesday, November 30 sentencing where it was announced that he would […]
WAFB.com
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in West Virginia
theadvocate.com
'How dare you?' In Lafayette right-to-life case, man's wife, mom sentenced for violating order
The wife and mother of a Lafayette man at the center of a right-to-life case were sentenced to jail time Wednesday afternoon for violating a gag order. Maegan Adkins Barras, the wife of Joshua Barras, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for repeatedly posting about the man on social media in violation of court orders issued earlier this year. Kelly Barras, the man's mother, was sentenced to seven days in jail for disclosing information to third parties that shared information online about the case.
