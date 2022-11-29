ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

 

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor

Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

City, feds discuss plan to tackle gun violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - City-parish leaders and Louisiana-based U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss their plan to reduce gun violence in East Baton Rouge. The joint news conference comes after a rash of unsolved high-profile killings that have rocked the community, including the deaths of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'How dare you?' In Lafayette right-to-life case, man's wife, mom sentenced for violating order

The wife and mother of a Lafayette man at the center of a right-to-life case were sentenced to jail time Wednesday afternoon for violating a gag order. Maegan Adkins Barras, the wife of Joshua Barras, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for repeatedly posting about the man on social media in violation of court orders issued earlier this year. Kelly Barras, the man's mother, was sentenced to seven days in jail for disclosing information to third parties that shared information online about the case.
LAFAYETTE, LA

