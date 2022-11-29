ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Winter is coming: What should Onslow County residents expect this year?

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrHTX_0jQrR9wq00

Onslow County residents may feel a sense of dé·jà vu this winter as the weather outlook is nearly identical to last year.

National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Erik Heden said they are expecting above-normal temperatures for eastern North Carolina this winter. For the third year in a row, La Nina is partly responsible for the warmer weather. La Nina is a phenomenon with cooler water off the South American coastlines, which Heden said traditionally causes mild winters in Onslow County.

"La Nina is in effect again and that's why we're very confident that the winter will be above normal temperatures," Heden said. "The other thing we do want to mention, the downside, we expect it to be dry. We've had a dry fall, we could actually use some rain, but we expect it not only to be a warm winter but a dry one as well."

Follow us on Instagram:Jacksonville Daily News

Heden said it's not that unusual for La Nina to be in effect for several years in a row, as sometimes these patterns happen. However, he said the NWS wants to remind residents that even though they're confident it's going to be warm and dry, that doesn't mean there can't be some snow or ice.

Last winter, that's exactly what happened. Winter Storm Jasper made its way through Onslow County causing hazardous road conditions and car accidents. Another mild ice storm passed through the following weekend as well.

"It only takes one event, so we still want people to prepare for a winter," Heden said. "Here in our area, where we don't have an extreme cold, the preparation is just making sure you have your hurricane kit from the summer, so if we do have an ice storm or snowstorm where you can't get out, you have the things like food, water and medicine for three days."

Last December, Heden said Jacksonville saw six days that were 70 degrees or warmer. Dec. 30 was 80 degrees.

"Remember, last December it was warm, and even the beginning of January, the first four days were 70 or warmer," Heden said. "On Jan. 2, ringing in the new year, it was 81 here in Jacksonville, 81."

Heden said other than the few stretches in a row of snow/ice, temperatures ended up close to what was forecasted. January ended up a degree below normal, but February was two degrees above normal. Heden said that's probably what's going to happen again this winter.

"Do we say ice storm? Maybe, maybe not," Heden said. "But we'll probably have a little winter at some point so even though it's going to be warm, we're still telling people to prepare for winter."

Last week's low temperatures gave Onslow County a bit of that winter weather, and Heden said if that happens in the next month or two and combines with moisture, the area could definitely still see some snow or ice. For Thanksgiving weekend, though, the outlook is warm.

"The forecast for next week is near normal conditions, which is lower to mid-60s for highs," Heden said. "You're maybe not going to be wearing shorts outside but it's going to feel a lot milder. This two-week period is a pretty good capture of what the winter is going to be like."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WNCT

Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend

There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach held its Christmas parade Friday, too. Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend. There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project

MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Carteret County hosts disaster preparedness course

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Texas A&M instructors visited Carteret County to teach a FEMA-sponsored mass fatalities course, specifically focused on rural communities on Thursday. As we know, the possibility of a disaster could happen anywhere and at any time. So it’s important to prepare & know how to respond. Local and state agencies continue to […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway

CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1

Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. Vernon Daniels,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Better late than never for fall fun of sea mullet; local guides reveal how fishing is going

Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season. A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New red tables spotted in Ayden as part of marketing campaign

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re wandering the streets of Ayden soon, you may see red tables and chairs placed outside. This is part of the town’s marketing committee plan to seem more welcoming. “Q” Marks the Spot campaign serves to show guests that businesses are ready to serve you. “It’s part of our initiative […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Marine Corps Community Services hands out free Christmas trees Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Active duty service members and their families will be able to get a free Christmas tree Friday. The Marine Corps Community Services will hand them out on a first come, first served basis from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Paradise Point Golf Course parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Beary Smokey Smokehouse opens on Herritage Street

Located in the heart of Kinston, on the corner of North and Herritage street, Beary Smokey Smokehouse serves plated food to order, and has an upstairs venue that will seat up to 90 people and offer in-house catering with décor. They specialize in smoked meats, and have award winning sides.
KINSTON, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway. A...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Runaway teenager found, returned to family

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
COVE CITY, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)

Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

2K+
Followers
491
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy