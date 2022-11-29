Winter is coming: What should Onslow County residents expect this year?

Onslow County residents may feel a sense of dé·jà vu this winter as the weather outlook is nearly identical to last year.

National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Erik Heden said they are expecting above-normal temperatures for eastern North Carolina this winter. For the third year in a row, La Nina is partly responsible for the warmer weather. La Nina is a phenomenon with cooler water off the South American coastlines, which Heden said traditionally causes mild winters in Onslow County.

"La Nina is in effect again and that's why we're very confident that the winter will be above normal temperatures," Heden said. "The other thing we do want to mention, the downside, we expect it to be dry. We've had a dry fall, we could actually use some rain, but we expect it not only to be a warm winter but a dry one as well."

Heden said it's not that unusual for La Nina to be in effect for several years in a row, as sometimes these patterns happen. However, he said the NWS wants to remind residents that even though they're confident it's going to be warm and dry, that doesn't mean there can't be some snow or ice.

Last winter, that's exactly what happened. Winter Storm Jasper made its way through Onslow County causing hazardous road conditions and car accidents. Another mild ice storm passed through the following weekend as well.

"It only takes one event, so we still want people to prepare for a winter," Heden said. "Here in our area, where we don't have an extreme cold, the preparation is just making sure you have your hurricane kit from the summer, so if we do have an ice storm or snowstorm where you can't get out, you have the things like food, water and medicine for three days."

Last December, Heden said Jacksonville saw six days that were 70 degrees or warmer. Dec. 30 was 80 degrees.

"Remember, last December it was warm, and even the beginning of January, the first four days were 70 or warmer," Heden said. "On Jan. 2, ringing in the new year, it was 81 here in Jacksonville, 81."

Heden said other than the few stretches in a row of snow/ice, temperatures ended up close to what was forecasted. January ended up a degree below normal, but February was two degrees above normal. Heden said that's probably what's going to happen again this winter.

"Do we say ice storm? Maybe, maybe not," Heden said. "But we'll probably have a little winter at some point so even though it's going to be warm, we're still telling people to prepare for winter."

Last week's low temperatures gave Onslow County a bit of that winter weather, and Heden said if that happens in the next month or two and combines with moisture, the area could definitely still see some snow or ice. For Thanksgiving weekend, though, the outlook is warm.

"The forecast for next week is near normal conditions, which is lower to mid-60s for highs," Heden said. "You're maybe not going to be wearing shorts outside but it's going to feel a lot milder. This two-week period is a pretty good capture of what the winter is going to be like."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.