Amherst, NY

WGRZ TV

Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open in Newfane as buyer steps forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will not close after all, with a buyer emerging to keep the longtime Newfane business operating. Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop 25 years ago at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Now 88, Harper announced in September he was ready to retire and listed the property for sale at $849,000, including the restaurant, country store, a pub and rental stalls for independent vendors.
NEWFANE, NY
investigativepost.org

Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years

Tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. The abatements would cost West Seneca schools $4.6 million in lost revenue, the town $2.2 million. Poloncarz has raised objections, however. Updated: 2:50 p.m. The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
buffalohealthyliving.com

Multi-Facility Job Fair with On-The-Spot Hiring

The McGuire Group and Absolut Care are hosting a job fair for RNs, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants with on-the-spot hiring just in time for holiday shopping! The event will take place on December 7th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 455 Cayuga Road, suite 200, Buffalo (near the airport with free parking).
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven

Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Town of Tonawanda adds new paramedic trucks

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa M. Chimera, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger and town board members, Police Chief James Stauffiger, and Paramedic Supervisor Matthew DeRose took part in a ceremony on Nov. 29, as two new paramedic trucks were formally paced into service. Deputy County Executive...
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
ANGOLA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love

Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
HAMBURG, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY

