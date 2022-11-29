Read full article on original website
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
wnypapers.com
The Chapel taking time with renovation of former Niagara Catholic site
Seeking to build what’s best for congregation, neighborhood. Though a new entrance and gathering space is not far from opening, and concrete has been poured for new outdoor spaces, it’s what’s not happening at The Chapel’s Niagara Falls campus that has taken on more significance. You...
WGRZ TV
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open in Newfane as buyer steps forward
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will not close after all, with a buyer emerging to keep the longtime Newfane business operating. Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop 25 years ago at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Now 88, Harper announced in September he was ready to retire and listed the property for sale at $849,000, including the restaurant, country store, a pub and rental stalls for independent vendors.
Kaleida holding hiring event in Buffalo
Free one-hour parking can be found in the visitor lot on Exchange Street.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
St. John Kanty Church’s former school will be converted into the Apartments at the Lyceum
On Tuesday, November 22 Community Services for Every1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Apartments at the Lyceum. Christopher Byrd, Jennifer Snyder-Haas (both grads of the school), and Judith Felski attended the groundbreaking ceremony, held on Swinburne Street at Historic St. John Kanty Church Buffalo. It was a little over...
investigativepost.org
Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years
Tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. The abatements would cost West Seneca schools $4.6 million in lost revenue, the town $2.2 million. Poloncarz has raised objections, however. Updated: 2:50 p.m. The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package...
Code Blue issued for southern Erie County on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winter weather continues in the Buffalo area, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day Friday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be open...
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
buffalohealthyliving.com
Multi-Facility Job Fair with On-The-Spot Hiring
The McGuire Group and Absolut Care are hosting a job fair for RNs, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants with on-the-spot hiring just in time for holiday shopping! The event will take place on December 7th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 455 Cayuga Road, suite 200, Buffalo (near the airport with free parking).
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
North District council member is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing
North District council member Joe Golombeck is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing to help residents
Residents have concerns about Buffalo snowstorm cleanup
On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Buffalo shared a number of facts pertaining to their cleanup of the snowstorm.
buffalospree.com
Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven
Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
ECMC launching unique fellowship program
"It's a really big deal because there are vast areas across the country that don't have providers doing what we do," said Dr. Amanda Colebeck.
wutv29.com
Town of Tonawanda adds new paramedic trucks
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa M. Chimera, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger and town board members, Police Chief James Stauffiger, and Paramedic Supervisor Matthew DeRose took part in a ceremony on Nov. 29, as two new paramedic trucks were formally paced into service. Deputy County Executive...
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love
Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
