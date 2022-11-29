ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WXYZ

Detroit Weather: More clouds tonight with a slight rain chance

This Evening: Cloudy with a slight rain chance late. Temps in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph. Tonight: A few light rain showers are possible with a low of 39°. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 48°. Winds: N 5 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London

LONDON (AP) — Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the O2 Arena in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams. Wallace was 4 of 4 on 3-point shooting with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WXYZ

Michigan senior TE & co-captain Erick All leaving university

Michigan senior tight end and co-captain Erick All announced he is leaving the university. All, who played a key role in Michigan's run to the Big Ten Championship in 2021, announced his departure in a series of cryptic tweets. "Wolverine nation. Love you guys but it’s time for me to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WXYZ

Michigan RB Blake Corum left off Heisman finalist list

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night. The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WXYZ

Michigan claims second straight Big Ten Championship win

The Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten Champions. The Wolverines beat the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship Saturday night, finishing the season 13-0 and heading to the College Football Playoff. It's not clear who the No. 2 Wolverines will play in the College Football Playoff, but they'll likely keep...
ANN ARBOR, MI

