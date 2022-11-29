Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
DEP Launches $12.7 Million Initiative to Electrify Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Thursday launched “Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities,” a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by supporting local freight truck electrification. Projects serving environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially...
bctv.org
Girl Scouts of Eastern PA Announces 2023 Take The Lead Berks County Honorees
Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania (GSEP) is excited to announce its 2023 Take the Lead Berks County honorees who will be recognized at the annual, girl-led event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better...
Comments / 0