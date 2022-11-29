Netherlands vs. Qatar final score, result: Gakpo and De Jong clinch Oranje's last-16 spot at World Cup

Read full article on original website
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
How big is Netherlands? USA's opponent in World Cup Round of 16 is a European nation is no bigger than West Virginia
USA and Netherlands kick off the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 action in Al Rayyan as Gregg Berhalter's side look for an edge over the Dutch. The US — having never faced Netherlands — recorded their first-ever win over La Oranje in 2015, and they tower over their European opponents in any geographical battle.
What time is Argentina vs Australia in the USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
The 2022 World Cup Round of 16 continues today with Argentina looking to keep their title dream alive against underdogs Australia. Lionel Messi's final World Cup began in nightmare fashion as Argentina squandered a lead to lose 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. But they have since got their campaign back on track with consecutive 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland.
World Cup overtime rules: How long extra time lasts in FIFA soccer bracket stage
As the World Cup roars into its knockout stage, the stakes are undoubtedly heightened. Nothing is guaranteed now. And unlike the group stage, which featured a steady stream of dull draws, each match going forward at Qatar 2022 will have a winner and a loser. The zero-sum aspect of the...
England vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
England play Senegal in the World Cup last 16 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side topped their group, clinching first after victory over Wales, while the Lions of Teranga edged out Ecuador to snatch second behind the Netherlands.“Definitely compared to Russia, I think there’s a different mentality about the whole group,” Southgate said. “There’s more belief. “Our objectives are different. There’s more expectation now, but more confidence and more experience of big matches.“The spirit of the team is good, we’ve got most of the group on the pitch, which is fabulous for the dynamic of the...
Where is Sadio Mane? Why Senegal star is not playing vs. England
Just in case England fans needed any extra incentive to wildly raise their expectations once the Three Lions reach the latter stages of tournaments, their opponents in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match are missing one of the best players in the world. Sadio Mane is well...
Who is the referee for USMNT vs Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16?
USA sealed their place in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 as runners up in Group B with Gregg Berhalter's side paired against the Netherlands in the first knockout stage. Louis van Gaal's Dutch team were unbeaten as they finished top of Group A, with seven points from three games, a record matched by Berhalter's charges in Qatar.
Is Christian Pulisic playing today vs Netherlands? Latest on USA World Cup soccer star status for Round of 16
Christian Pulisic is undoubtedly the USA's main man on and off the pitch. Having played for Borussia Dortmund in Germany and now playing for Chelsea, one of Europe's biggest clubs, he has also been the USMNT's leading light in attack, having scored 22 goals in 55 games since he made his debut at the age of 18.
Why Gio Reyna has barely played in World Cup: Explaining USMNT's controversial lineup decisions
Coming into the 2022 World Cup, there was plenty of hype surrounding the USMNT's young stars, including Borussia Dortmund phenom Gio Reyna. However, his tournament hasn't gone as expected so far. Reyna has surprisingly spent most of his time on the bench, with just seven minutes of action in three...
USA vs. Netherlands free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
The U.S. men's national team makes its return to the knockout stage on Saturday after nabbing a nervy but momentous 1-0 victory over Iran earlier in the week. The Americans will be greeted by a buzzsaw of a Netherlands team in the Round of 16, one that sits among the strongest sides left in the tournament.
USA World Cup prize money breakdown: Here's how much USMNT has earned so far in Qatar
The United States wasn't content with just participating in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. A young American team had its sights set on advancing past the Group Stage and did just that. After hard-fought draws against Wales and England, Christian Pulisic helped send the U.S. through...
Australia the big winners in curious new Super Rugby deal
Not much more than two years ago, an indepent review commissioned by New Zealand Rugby determined that a Super Rugby replacement competition involving five sides from New Zealand and up to three from Australia was the best way forward for the game in NZ. When push came to shove, however,...
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Pulisic given green light to play against Netherlands as USMNT get huge World Cup boost
The United States have confirmed that star player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit
The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...
