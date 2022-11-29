ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Flu Is Widespread across Missouri

The holidays are here and so is an influx of flu cases in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says flu is widespread across the state. From November 13-19, Missouri recorded about 49-hundred confirmed cases, compared to roughly 27-hundred the previous week. Cases were up across SE...
Blood Donors Needed in West Tennessee

(Jackson, TN) — The shortage of blood and platelet products is a nationwide problem but officials in West Tennessee say the need there is critical. They say many donors have fallen out of the habit of donating and scheduling at the holidays is always a challenge. LIFELINE officials are...

