I should have returned from a summer trip to Canada and Alaska via Texas. Crossing the border illegally at the Rio Grande is easier than a tax-paying citizen getting back into the country via the People’s Republic of Seattle. Travelers on a cruise to British Columbia and Alaska’s panhandle were advised to bring a passport, other photographic proof of identify, proof of COVID vaccination and boosting, along with ArriveCan paperwork...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO