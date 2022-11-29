ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Yardbarker

Journalist claims Manchester United are favourites to land 23-yr-old star

Manchester United have linked with a move for the Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven this season and he has been quite impressive for the Netherlands during the World Cup as well. The winger has 13 goals and 17 assists across all...
Yardbarker

Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Yardbarker

Juventus losing the race for Premier League world cup star

Juventus is one of the clubs keen on USA attacker Christian Pulisic, but it is a transfer they will struggle to complete. The attacker has been spending a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea before the World Cup and his performance in the competition could help him earn a move away from the London side.
Daily Mail

'I miss the Premier League!': Mauricio Pochettino claims he's ready for a return to England's top flight and praises its 'competitive' spirit... as ex-Spurs boss says he's 'open' to international management

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he 'misses' coaching in the Premier League and would consider a return to England's top-flight. The former Tottenham and Southampton boss - who was most recently at PSG - also revealed that he is 'open' to an international management position for his next job. Having...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid could reignite interest in Man United star following World Cup exploits

Real Madrid are seemingly on the hunt for their next galactico and according to reports, Manchester United’s midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes is a player of interest. The 28-year-old has been one of the standout players at this winter’s World Cup, becoming one of several United stars to enjoy sparkling campaigns with their respective countries.
Daily Mail

Former Arsenal sporting director Sven Mislintat 'is wanted by Liverpool to replace outgoing Julian Ward' - and he still has a 'brilliant' relationship with former Borussia Dortmund colleague Jurgen Klopp

Sven Mislintat is a candidate to takeover as Liverpool sporting Director in summer 2023, with Julian Ward already informing the club that he will vacate his post at the end of the season. The former Borussia Dortmund chief scout is currently with fellow Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart as their sporting director,...
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Lionel Messi overshadowed by star displays from Argentina team-mates Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez... while Poland have goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to thank for keeping them in the World Cup

Poland (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny - The only Poland player who could walk off the pitch with any credit. Unfortunate to concede a penalty but he still saved it and made many more crucial stops. 7.5. Matty Cash - Had his hands full in the first half trying to defend against...

