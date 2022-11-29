Read full article on original website
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Cristiano Ronaldo Could 'Embarrass' His Next Club After Manchester United Disaster
Ex-England and Premier League star David James has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United spell, saying he could "Embarrass" his next club.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation
The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Man Utd legend Jaap Stam slams Jadon Sancho and Antony before warning Erik ten Hag over Cody Gakpo transfer
EX-MANCHESTER UNITED ace Jaap Stam has slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony for their lack of consistency - but is unsure whether Cody Gakpo is the answer. Sancho made the switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, while Brazil international Antony arrived 12 months later in an £85.5m move from Ajax.
Offer "confirmed": Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for Saudi side Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a proposal from Saudi Arabia and could move after the World Cup
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms there are no negotiations to sell Arsenal star in January
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are not in negotiations to sell midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January. Elneny hasn’t featured too much for Arsenal in recent months, with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey performing exceptionally under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League with...
Journalist claims Manchester United are favourites to land 23-yr-old star
Manchester United have linked with a move for the Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven this season and he has been quite impressive for the Netherlands during the World Cup as well. The winger has 13 goals and 17 assists across all...
Tottenham join race for €30m-rated Chelsea transfer target following impressive World Cup form
Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A and is also catching the eye for the Dutch national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to FC Inter...
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Cody Gakpo has a perfect hat-trick of sorts at World Cup 2022 – proving why Premier League clubs want him
Netherlands superstar Cody Gakpo has scored a kind of perfect hat-trick – and three goals in consecutive games
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Could Accept Saudi Arabia Offer
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent, but he is no normal free agent. There may be no transfer fee to get him, but his wage packet is as big as a transfer fee. He could be about to move to Saudi Arabia. Todd Boehly has yet to rule out...
Juventus losing the race for Premier League world cup star
Juventus is one of the clubs keen on USA attacker Christian Pulisic, but it is a transfer they will struggle to complete. The attacker has been spending a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea before the World Cup and his performance in the competition could help him earn a move away from the London side.
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at World Cup
DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished...
'I miss the Premier League!': Mauricio Pochettino claims he's ready for a return to England's top flight and praises its 'competitive' spirit... as ex-Spurs boss says he's 'open' to international management
Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he 'misses' coaching in the Premier League and would consider a return to England's top-flight. The former Tottenham and Southampton boss - who was most recently at PSG - also revealed that he is 'open' to an international management position for his next job. Having...
Real Madrid could reignite interest in Man United star following World Cup exploits
Real Madrid are seemingly on the hunt for their next galactico and according to reports, Manchester United’s midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes is a player of interest. The 28-year-old has been one of the standout players at this winter’s World Cup, becoming one of several United stars to enjoy sparkling campaigns with their respective countries.
Former Arsenal sporting director Sven Mislintat 'is wanted by Liverpool to replace outgoing Julian Ward' - and he still has a 'brilliant' relationship with former Borussia Dortmund colleague Jurgen Klopp
Sven Mislintat is a candidate to takeover as Liverpool sporting Director in summer 2023, with Julian Ward already informing the club that he will vacate his post at the end of the season. The former Borussia Dortmund chief scout is currently with fellow Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart as their sporting director,...
PLAYER RATINGS: Lionel Messi overshadowed by star displays from Argentina team-mates Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez... while Poland have goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to thank for keeping them in the World Cup
Poland (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny - The only Poland player who could walk off the pitch with any credit. Unfortunate to concede a penalty but he still saved it and made many more crucial stops. 7.5. Matty Cash - Had his hands full in the first half trying to defend against...
Juventus: Entire soccer club board of directors resigns over charges of false accounting
The entire board of directors of Juventus, including the club's President Andrea Agnelli and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, has resigned over charges of false accounting, a statement from the Italian soccer club said Monday.
