Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
Three-time world champion soccer player Pele has been hospitalized in his native Brazil and is undergoing tests, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the 82-year-old soccer legend was taken to the hospital after he started having swelling all over his body. He has been diagnosed with edema and signs of heart failure.
Legendary soccer star Pele has been transferred to an end-of-life care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer star, known as the “King,” is being treated for colon cancer and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection after being hospitalized Tuesday for “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo Hospital, the Folha de Sao Paulo reported. Earlier in the week, the soccer legend — who led Brazil to three World Cup wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and whose real name is Edson Arantes de Nascimento — reassured his 2.8 million Twitter followers that he was in hospital, but was feeling good after a career tribute in Qatar, which is currently hosting the World Cup. “Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly visit,” he posted on Twitter. “It’s always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes!” Doctors at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein where Pele is being treated refused further comment on his condition Friday.
Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished...
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
