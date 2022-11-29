ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill Cottage announces additional nighttime tours

MANSFIELD -- Oak Hill Cottage will welcome its former residents home for one night only during its Ghosts of Christmas Past open house on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience and imagine what life was like for the residents of Mansfield’s own Gothic mansion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Two women part of the Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two women with Mansfield ties are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
Bent but not broken: Brunswick weathers scare to dispatch Euclid

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Brunswick had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Euclid 61-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid faced off on January 21, 2022 at Brunswick High School. For more, click here.
Richland County commissioners make new JFS director official

MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners officially removed the word "interim" from Lori Bedson's title on Thursday as director of the local Job & Family Services agency. However, questions continue to swirl about key open positions within and around the agency, which saw former longtime director Sharlene Neumann abruptly depart in August and two other leaders terminated "for cause" in November.
Lewis Center Olentangy posts win at Delaware Olentangy Berlin's expense

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lewis Center Olentangy still prevailed 41-30 against Delaware Olentangy Berlin on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with January 21, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High...
New Albany can't hang with Grove City

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Grove City prevailed over New Albany 52-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 2. Grove City drew first blood by forging a 15-9 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Malvern dominates West Lafayette Ridgewood

Malvern swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush West Lafayette Ridgewood 63-40 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Malvern faced off on February 13, 2021 at Malvern High School. For a full...
Youngstown East paints near-perfect picture in win over Akron North

Youngstown East's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron North 47-4 at Akron North High on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Youngstown East and Akron North squared off with January 29, 2022 at Youngstown East High School last season....
Convincing fashion: Westerville South handles Dublin Scioto

Westerville South's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dublin Scioto 67-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 50-30 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Dublin Coffman delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Powell Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Coffman fans held their breath in an uneasy 43-41 victory over Powell Olentangy Liberty on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Powell Olentangy Liberty, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Dublin Coffman through the end of the first quarter.
Westerville South proves to be too much for Dublin Scioto

Westerville South notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Dublin Scioto 67-56 on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Westerville South and Dublin Scioto faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School. For a full recap, click here.
Pickerington North narrowly edges Westerville Central in tight triumph

Pickerington North found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westerville Central 47-40 at Pickerington North High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Pickerington North and Westerville Central played in a 53-42 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click...
