A head-on crash on US 61 south of Holland killed one driver and injured the other. According to the MSHP, the accident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when a SUV, driven by 23 year old Taylor Mosley of Little Rock, crossed the center line, and it struck a vehicle driven by 20 year old Luke Southern of Steele.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO