Read full article on original website
Related
ktmoradio.com
Flu Is Widespread across Missouri
The holidays are here and so is an influx of flu cases in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says flu is widespread across the state. From November 13-19, Missouri recorded about 49-hundred confirmed cases, compared to roughly 27-hundred the previous week. Cases were up across SE...
ktmoradio.com
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
ktmoradio.com
Long Time KPD Officer Passes Away
A long time member of the Kennett Police Department passed away suddenly last night. Lt. Craig Moody was 54. Mayor Chancellor Wayne provided the following statement: “Our hearts are broken today with the news of Officer Moody’s passing during the night. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers over the days to come.”
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Butler County
A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday morning by the MSHP. 48 year old Joseph Holman was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in New Madrid County
The MSHP arrested 19 year old Jaden McFerren of New Madrid last night on several charges, including DWI drugs and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail. That arrest happened just before 9 p.m.
ktmoradio.com
Child Hurt in One Vehicle Accident on US 412
A five year old girl was hurt yesterday afternoon when the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off US 412 east of Kennett and overturned. The MSHP reports the child received minor injuries and was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The driver, 34 year old Rayshaun Reed of...
ktmoradio.com
One Vehicle Traffic Accidents Leave Two People Hurt
A Campbell man was hurt when his pickup ran off US 160 west of Doniphan Thursday morning, struck two trees, and overturned. The MSHP reports 71 year old William Clifton was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries. That accident happened at 9:45 a.m. A Dexter man was...
ktmoradio.com
Head-On Crash in Pemiscot County Kills One, Injures Another
A head-on crash on US 61 south of Holland killed one driver and injured the other. According to the MSHP, the accident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when a SUV, driven by 23 year old Taylor Mosley of Little Rock, crossed the center line, and it struck a vehicle driven by 20 year old Luke Southern of Steele.
Comments / 0