50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Experiences for Holiday Fun
1560 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 | 1-800-337-5015 | destinationgettysburg.com. The holidays are a very special time of year in Gettysburg—when the past comes alive in a quieter time. A relaxed tour of the battlefield allows you to see clearly how the troops moved along the tree lines and through the open fields. It’s the ideal way to experience our incomparable history, charm, unique gift-shopping, dining and more.
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Frederick County, MD
FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Frederick is a great place to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! Grab your family and friends, and head on out to one of the many festive holiday events happening in Frederick. You can see a show at the Weinberg Center, drink delicious spirits while doing arts and crafts, and hit the streets of Downtown Frederick to take in the scene and shop at a holiday gift market. There is something truly special about Frederick around this time of the year. Experience the magic for yourself.
Video: Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale
The sale will be on Saturday. Don’t miss this one. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show kicks off for its 39th year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The holiday season is finally here, and The Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show went big. Over 500 specialty shops will be featured inside the PA Farm Show Complex—its largest year to date—including live entertainment, special events and more. This year, the show will...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Inn at Herr Ridge in Gettysburg Pennsylvania
The Inn At Herr Ridge Is A Four-star Establishment. With 17 distinctive guest rooms and suites. Each of the 17 rooms is unique and boasts high-quality amenities. The hotel features a restaurant, a bar, and a lounge. The hotel is also close to the Gettysburg College, the Gettysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Gettysburg Railroad Station Museum.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Adams County PA
- Whether you're looking to eat lunch or dinner in Adams County, PA, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're in the mood for a steak, you'll find a wide variety of options, including the one famous for its grilled steaks. If you want to eat a lighter meal, you can find a variety of sandwiches and another casual fare at many of the restaurants in Adams County.
Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Blue & Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
The place is not just for adults; it's a family-friendly affair that will have you returning for more. Whether you're looking for a nightcap, family dinner, or want to unwind from a long day, this place has covered you. The best part about this quaint establishment is that it is...
The Phantom Diner Reviews Alfred’s Victorian: Transport Yourself to the Victorian Era and Enjoy a Delightful Meal
There are many people who associate the Christmas season with the Victorian Age, in terms of decorations, atmosphere and even food from the era such as plum pudding and sponge cake. If you are among such folks or occasionally enjoy being transported back in time, you might want to consider...
theburgnews.com
Party Like It’s 1899: Long an escape for Harrisburgers, the Omni Bedford Springs Resort is decked out for the holiday season
Once upon a time, the Harrisburg elite planned summer escapes from the sweltering city. Mid-July usually brought “the exodus to near-by resorts,” as the Harrisburg Telegraph put it in 1885, and one favorite spot comes up constantly in the society columns. “Mrs. R.J. Haldeman, of South Front Street,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Mansion House 1757 Restaurant in Fairfield Pennsylvania
The Fairfield Inn Is A Historic Landmark In Fairfield, Pennsylvania. Dating back to 1757 when it was built as the Mansion House of Squire Miller. The establishment is a fusion of old-world charm with modern-day amenities, including private baths and suites. During the Civil War, the facility served as a stagecoach stop, a Confederate field hospital, and a haven for those fleeing the ravages of the north.
theburgnews.com
The Gift of Gettysburg: Count this historic town among your holiday shopping destinations
Gettysburg is best known as the site that changed the course of the Civil War in July 1863 and home of the cemetery where President Abraham Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address. But it may surprise some that this historic town is also full of restaurants and stores, making it the...
theburgnews.com
A Real Joy: Pastor of Market Square Presbyterian Church, Thomas Sweet, retires after years of inspiring inclusivity and service
There have been plenty of big, defining moments during Thomas Sweet’s time as pastor of Market Square Presbyterian Church. Renovating the sanctuary, installing a new pipe organ and continuing services during the pandemic are a few. But that’s not what he thinks of when he reflects back on his time at the church.
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
FOX43.com
Start planning your Christmas feast with these recipes from Olivia's
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is over, but it's still the season for feasting. If you don't have your holiday dinner menu planned yet, don't fret—Olivia's demonstrated how to make their grilled lobster, shrimp and octopus Pomodoro pour over, served atop baked pasta béchamel. They also shared their...
abc27.com
Singles Mingles Dance
Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
echo-pilot.com
Merle Eshleman Martin
Merle Eshleman Martin of Smithsburg, MD, died December 1, 2022 at his home; aged 89 years, 3 months, and 23 days. Born August 7, 1933 in Smithsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Deacon Jacob and Amanda (Eshelman) Martin. He was a member of Pondsville Mennonite Church. He is survived by his wife, Mabel Irene Martin of 68 years; four children, Ronald L Martin and his wife Kathleen of Williamsburg, PA; Marie A. (Martin) Lehman and her husband Kenneth of Shippensburg, PA; J. Elwood Martin and his wife Phebe of Smithsburg, MD; Wilmer R. Martin and his wife Elaine of Myerstown, PA; 24 grandchildren and 79 great grandchildren; and Gregory Barnes, a close family friend. He was preceded in death by one son, Randall L. Martin; 2 grandsons; 3 brothers, Charles E. Martin, Harold E. Martin, Allen E. Martin, and 2 sisters, Alice E. (Martin) Miller, and Retha E. (Martin) Miller. Visiting hours will be held at Stouffers Mennonite Church on December 5, 2022 between 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The funeral will be at Stouffers Mennonite Church on December 6, 2022 at 10:00 am with a viewing 1 hour before the service. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville
A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville. A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Wilkes-Barre rug store closes after 95 years. Scranton travel...
