Merle Eshleman Martin of Smithsburg, MD, died December 1, 2022 at his home; aged 89 years, 3 months, and 23 days. Born August 7, 1933 in Smithsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Deacon Jacob and Amanda (Eshelman) Martin. He was a member of Pondsville Mennonite Church. He is survived by his wife, Mabel Irene Martin of 68 years; four children, Ronald L Martin and his wife Kathleen of Williamsburg, PA; Marie A. (Martin) Lehman and her husband Kenneth of Shippensburg, PA; J. Elwood Martin and his wife Phebe of Smithsburg, MD; Wilmer R. Martin and his wife Elaine of Myerstown, PA; 24 grandchildren and 79 great grandchildren; and Gregory Barnes, a close family friend. He was preceded in death by one son, Randall L. Martin; 2 grandsons; 3 brothers, Charles E. Martin, Harold E. Martin, Allen E. Martin, and 2 sisters, Alice E. (Martin) Miller, and Retha E. (Martin) Miller. Visiting hours will be held at Stouffers Mennonite Church on December 5, 2022 between 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The funeral will be at Stouffers Mennonite Church on December 6, 2022 at 10:00 am with a viewing 1 hour before the service. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.

