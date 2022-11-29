Read full article on original website
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury
Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Soccer legend Pele's condition 'worsening' after being hospitalized in Brazil
Three-time world champion soccer player Pele has been hospitalized in his native Brazil and is undergoing tests, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the 82-year-old soccer legend was taken to the hospital after he started having swelling all over his body. He has been diagnosed with edema and signs of heart failure.
Manchester United v Aston Villa: Women’s Super League – live
Will Manchester United overcome a tricky test against Aston Villa in the WSL? Find out with Will Magee
