Phoenix, AZ

Suns need ‘sign language’ to beat Kings as Sacramento crowd provides playoff intensity

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns knew they were fortunate to escape from Sacramento with a 122-117 victory over the Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Suns needed a huge game from Devin Booker, a double-double from Deandre Ayton and a big offensive rebound in the waning moments to improve on the best record in the Western Conference. At the end of the night, they felt like they had survived a playoff environment after encountering a hungry fanbase and a team that seems different under first-year coach Mike Brown.

“The fans, I think Sacramento fans are always out here, especially when it’s us,” Ayton said. “They know they’re going to see a good game, so they try to do their best. They get into the game early, man. You know, (Domantas) Sabonis had a big dunk, and I thought it was a playoff game. It was so loud in there. You have no idea. I couldn’t hear myself. I couldn’t hear coach. We just started doing sign language, and, hopefully, we got the right call or the right communication.”

Booker was sensational, finishing with 44 points, eight rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Suns (14-6). He made 17 of 28 field-goal attempts and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line to compensate for a 1-of-6 showing from 3-point range.

Malik Monk came off the bench to score 30 points for the Kings (10-9), who have lost three in a row against top competition after putting together their first seven-game winning streak since 2004. Sabonis had 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

The Kings couldn’t overcome subpar performance from two of their best veteran leaders, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who combined for 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 5-of-16 shooting.

The Suns shot 53.2%, but the Kings nearly matched them shot for shot, connecting on 52.3% from the field while outshooting Phoenix 36% to 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Kings came up short again following losses to the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, but Booker said they have changed under Brown, who spent the past six seasons as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with the Golden State Warriors. Booker went on to praise Kings assistant coach Jay Triano, a 20-year NBA veteran who oversees an offense that has been among the league’s best this season.

The Kings are trying to end a 16-year playoff drought. There’s a long way to go, but after 19 games they are seventh in the West, just a half-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for sixth and 3 ½ games behind the first-place Suns.

“I think it’s totally different,” Booker said. “A whole different style offense, a different coach. Mike knows what he’s doing over there. Jay Triano over there, I have a lot of respect for him, too. This is a tough matchup for us. We were saying before the game that we know it’s not going to be easy tonight. It was going to be a fight all the way through.”

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

