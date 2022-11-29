Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
vineyardgazette.com
Please Adopt Us
There are no adoptions to report this week but tuxedo kitty Teaser has an adoption pending. Fingers crossed that she’s found her purrfect match. This week we’re again featuring two hound dogs, Ernie and Ellie. Ernie is a six-year old American foxhound and Ellie is a three-year old American foxhound cross, and they do not need to be adopted together. Both are very sweet and friendly dogs. They are house trained and know their basic commands but they are not fond of cats. And if any hunters are looking for a hunting companion both dogs are trained to hunt rabbit and fox.
capecod.com
National Park officials again plead for people NOT to feel wild animals after aggressive coyote has to be put down
WELLFLEET – Park rangers recently had to shoot and kill a coyote who was displaying aggressive behavior toward people and pets near Herring Cove Beach parking lot in Provincetown after repeatedly being fed by people. The feeding led to the coyote becoming habituated to humans and food. Rangers attempted to haze the coyote over several days in an attempt to move the coyote away from people and the parking lot. The coyote continued to exhibit aggressive behavior such as stalking a visitor with a dog and snatching items from people.
capecod.com
Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
capecod.com
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Boston-Area Nurse Needs Helping Hand As She Recovers From Summer Stroke
A 58-year-old woman who has spent most of her life helping others heal needs people to return the favor as she recovers from a stroke from earlier this year, according to her family. Doreen Barker suffered a "massive, right-sided stroke" that landed her in critical care at Mass General Hospital...
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
capecod.com
Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday
FALMOUTH – The 59th annual Falmouth Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, December 4. The parade, organized by the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, will begin at noon at the intersection of Dillingham Ave and Davis Straits before moving along Main Street and finishing at the Falmouth Village Green.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits
HYANNIS – An open meeting will be hosted on December 8 by Cape Cod Healthcare to go over their Community Benefits program. Residents are welcome to provide feedback and ask questions about the program, as the organization is seeking ways to improve their strategic implementation and identify the biggest health needs across the region.
‘It’s Disgusting': The Employees of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham Speak Out
In the wake of Lindsey's Family Restaurant's sudden closure this week in Wareham, stunned former employees are speaking out about what they are calling a "disgusting decision." However, the owner is sticking by her guns, saying she had no other options. Former employees gathered at another Wareham restaurant shortly after...
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
capecod.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the...
capecod.com
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completed
PROVINCETOWN – The Outer Cape Energy Storage System project in Provincetown is complete, according Eversource officials. Eversource and community leaders will celebrate the close of the project Friday. The project wrapped up testing in September. The system will provide emergency power to Provincetown customers in case of outage, staying...
abingtonnews.org
Last call coming for The Depot
The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
capecod.com
Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday
CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department held a ceremony at noon Wednesday. A proclamation was presented for retiring Chief David DePasquale. Fire Chief Justin Tavano was sworn in as the departments new Chief of Department. In addition, Ryan Clarke was sworn in as Deputy Fire Chief, Ryan Holmes was sworn in as a Captain, Tim Hunter was sworn in as a Lieutenant and Kristen Taylor was sworn in as a Firefighter.
capecod.com
Hyannis Roadwork Continues Friday
HYANNIS – Traffic will be alternating along one lane Friday at the intersection between West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis. From 7 am to 3:30 pm, contractors will be performing soil boring in preparation for intersection improvements next year, which will include new traffic signals. Barnstable...
sudbury.ma.us
The Truth About Plastics Recycling
We know you’ve seen the headlines that plastic recycling is a “dead end” or, even worse, “a dumpster fire,” and we know you’ve got questions. This month, we are setting the record straight. Plastics recycling is real and is happening in Massachusetts. News stories that say otherwise aren’t telling the whole story and don’t reflect the reality of recycling in our state.
capecod.com
Transportation Industry Still Hurting for Drivers
HYANNIS – At the national and local level, transportation services are in need of drivers this season as a pandemic-era decline in bus operators continues. Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Deputy Administrator Kathy Jensen said that to help attract drivers, they are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus paid after 90 days, as well as a faster track to the highest salary level.
Raynham's Buddhist meditation center a remarkable sight open to all
RAYNHAM - It's not something you think you would typically see in the middle of Raynham, but there's a Buddhist meditation center here.Wat Nawamintararachutis opened to the public in 2014."Pretty remarkable! It was unthinkable to think that a place as pristine as this could go up just right in our backyard," meditation student Sam Tully told WBZ-TV.So now anyone can come in and meditate with the monks and you can learn from Benny."There are 2 types of meditation. First is concentration and the method of concentration is to practice by focusing on a single object," Benny, a Buddhist monk,...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
