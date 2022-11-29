There are no adoptions to report this week but tuxedo kitty Teaser has an adoption pending. Fingers crossed that she’s found her purrfect match. This week we’re again featuring two hound dogs, Ernie and Ellie. Ernie is a six-year old American foxhound and Ellie is a three-year old American foxhound cross, and they do not need to be adopted together. Both are very sweet and friendly dogs. They are house trained and know their basic commands but they are not fond of cats. And if any hunters are looking for a hunting companion both dogs are trained to hunt rabbit and fox.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO