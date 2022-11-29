Read full article on original website
State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey addressed the state’s efforts to address the opioid crisis in recent years at a roundtable discussion. The meeting reflected on the Baker Administration’s work to combat the crisis over the last eight years, including increased state funding and the passing of two laws that limited opioid prescriptions and improved access to treatment.
Steamship Authority Acquires Third New Vessel
FALMOUTH – A third vessel has been acquired to bolster the Steamship Authority’s aging fleet with the assistance of federal money from the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority. The roughly $5.5 million dollar purchase was made possible through a $28 million total agreement with the CCRTA, which Administrator...
Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
Turtle stranding season on Cape Cod has begun, with the New England Aquarium reporting that they’re already treating over 170 washed-ashore reptiles. Director of the Turtle Hospital Adam Kennedy joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the rise in strandings in recent years, what treatment looks like, and how the data they collect has informed countless studies on local sea life.
