The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood.
Popculture
'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50
David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
3 Chicago PD characters who probably won’t be back in season 10
When a show hits a decade, there’s bound to be some cast turnover. There are tons of examples of this happening since the advent of television, and Chicago PD is no exception. There have been characters who have been killed off, hauled off (in handcuffs) or simply written off without much of an explanation.
FanSided
