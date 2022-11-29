ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Related
Boston

Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes

“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
FALMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations

As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy

Turtle stranding season on Cape Cod has begun, with the New England Aquarium reporting that they’re already treating over 170 washed-ashore reptiles. Director of the Turtle Hospital Adam Kennedy joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the rise in strandings in recent years, what treatment looks like, and how the data they collect has informed countless studies on local sea life.
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
capecod.com

Steamship Authority Acquires Third New Vessel

FALMOUTH – A third vessel has been acquired to bolster the Steamship Authority’s aging fleet with the assistance of federal money from the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority. The roughly $5.5 million dollar purchase was made possible through a $28 million total agreement with the CCRTA, which Administrator...
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Environmental Advocate Hopeful Post-November Election

HYANNIS – With the November mid-term elections over, Andrew Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, is feeling positive about future environmental improvements. Gottlieb was optimistic about the continuing progressiveness of water quality compliance. “We’ve had over a decade significant legislative achievement that has managed and...
iheart.com

High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

