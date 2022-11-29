Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
vineyardgazette.com
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
Turtle stranding season on Cape Cod has begun, with the New England Aquarium reporting that they’re already treating over 170 washed-ashore reptiles. Director of the Turtle Hospital Adam Kennedy joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the rise in strandings in recent years, what treatment looks like, and how the data they collect has informed countless studies on local sea life.
Here’s why thousands of Cape Cod homeowners might need to replace their septic systems
State regulatory changes would require some homeowners to upgrade their septic systems to address water pollution. Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace or upgrade their septic systems over the next few years, thanks to proposed state regulatory changes aimed at reducing nitrogen pollution in coastal areas. While...
Meteorological winter starts December 1, what the winter forecast shows for Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at when winter will officially arrive.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
capecod.com
Steamship Authority Acquires Third New Vessel
FALMOUTH – A third vessel has been acquired to bolster the Steamship Authority’s aging fleet with the assistance of federal money from the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority. The roughly $5.5 million dollar purchase was made possible through a $28 million total agreement with the CCRTA, which Administrator...
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
WBUR
Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace septic systems under new state regulations
A proposed change in state regulations could require tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years, unless local water districts come up with plans to mitigate nitrogen pollution. The new regulations would at first affect only Cape Cod, where decades...
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
Incoming Cape Cod Sheriff Donna Buckley Wants to Focus on Rehabilitation
Much has been said about the hotly-contested Bristol County Sheriff's election, both around the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and nationally, that saw Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Just across Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod, however, was an open sheriff election that drew many parallels to the...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Nov 30th.
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
capecod.com
Environmental Advocate Hopeful Post-November Election
HYANNIS – With the November mid-term elections over, Andrew Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, is feeling positive about future environmental improvements. Gottlieb was optimistic about the continuing progressiveness of water quality compliance. “We’ve had over a decade significant legislative achievement that has managed and...
NECN
New Details Released in Investigation into Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery
Two men face federal charges after an armed bank robbery in Tisbury, Massachusetts, a town on Martha's Vineyard. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday released new details on the investigation into the Nov. 17 robbery, which set off a massive manhunt at the time. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown...
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandkids after hitting on $4 million scratch ticket
A Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandchildren after hitting $4 million on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Medi Pulaha has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha, who is from Norwood,...
Comments / 0