A man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris on a property in Englewood East in November. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Latherio Leonard, 28, was arrested after deputies went to an address on Winchester Blvd. at around noon on Nov. 26 after being called with an illegal dumping complaint. A man told deputies that someone had dumped around 900 lbs. of both exterior and interior residential debris on his property the night before.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO