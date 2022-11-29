ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Man admits he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris in Englewood East

A man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris on a property in Englewood East in November. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Latherio Leonard, 28, was arrested after deputies went to an address on Winchester Blvd. at around noon on Nov. 26 after being called with an illegal dumping complaint. A man told deputies that someone had dumped around 900 lbs. of both exterior and interior residential debris on his property the night before.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Leaking water causes turn lanes on Lorraine Road to shut down for repairs

Two turn lanes on northbound Lorraine Road at its intersection with State Road 70 were closed Friday while construction crews worked to fill a void beneath the road. Ogden Clark, the strategic affairs manager for the Manatee County Public Works Department, said the void was due to a leaking water line. Braden River Utilities already was doing maintenance work at the site when they discovered the void in the road.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

