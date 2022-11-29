Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Man admits he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris in Englewood East
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris on a property in Englewood East in November. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Latherio Leonard, 28, was arrested after deputies went to an address on Winchester Blvd. at around noon on Nov. 26 after being called with an illegal dumping complaint. A man told deputies that someone had dumped around 900 lbs. of both exterior and interior residential debris on his property the night before.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
Clearwater woman wanted for setting house on fire, killing 2 cats: police
Clearwater police said they are looking for a woman who they believe set her own house on fire.
Tampa Police Chief O’Connor Asks To Be Disciplined After Off-Duty Golf Cart Incident
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department addressed a recent off-duty incident involving Chief of Police Mary O’Connor. On the evening of November 12, 2022, Chief O’Connor and her spouse were stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy while riding in a golf cart
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
Tampa motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash, woman cited
Police said the 38-year-old was heading east on Adamo, when a Honda driver cut him off and collided with his motorcycle.
Steven Lorenzo wants death sentence for allegedly torturing, murdering men in 2003
Steven Lorenzo, the man accused of drugging, torturing and killing two men in Tampa in 2003, wants to change his plea to guilty and be sentenced to death.
Woman accused in crash that killed deputy asks judge to grant bond
30-year-old Cassandra Smith faces six charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of Sarasota participating in nationwide ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is holding its annual Clear the Shelters event in hopes of finding safe and loving homes for their occupants. The humane society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation. From now until Dec. 11, all adoption fees are only $25.
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.
Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home. “I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said. It...
Tarpon Springs woman dies after fire pit accident in November
A Tarpon Springs woman dies at Tampa General Hospital following a backyard fire pit accident at her home.
40 DUI arrests made over holiday weekend in Hillsborough County
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
Longboat Observer
Leaking water causes turn lanes on Lorraine Road to shut down for repairs
Two turn lanes on northbound Lorraine Road at its intersection with State Road 70 were closed Friday while construction crews worked to fill a void beneath the road. Ogden Clark, the strategic affairs manager for the Manatee County Public Works Department, said the void was due to a leaking water line. Braden River Utilities already was doing maintenance work at the site when they discovered the void in the road.
Charlotte County warns of utilities payment scam
Charlotte County officials warn the public of utilities payment scam via text messages and phone calls
