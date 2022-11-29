Read full article on original website
Related
Doctor shares the things people remember from near death experiences
An intensive care unit doctor has revealed there are ‘five key things’ patients whose hearts stopped told him about the experience. Dr Sam Parnia has been studying how consciousness is affected when the heart ceases to function for 25 years. Dr Parnia, an associate professor at the Department...
How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’
In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
Upworthy
Teacher explains equity, tells students why they can’t be treated equally and it's eye-opening
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2021. Children's early ages and influences shape their vision for the future and that's why having good teachers is so crucial. In a world where inequity is rife, kids understanding the concept can go a long way in course-correcting the future. A 21-year-old third grade teacher, Aimee, posted a video on TikTok showing how she spells out fairness and equity to kids and it's eye-opening. Not only does it teach kids about existing inequity but it also helps them understand the need for allocation of resources to address the inequity.
Why is my baby crying? I used to Google for hours – then discovered the real answer | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
Millennial parents can frantically search online, but ancient wisdom states the reason is almost always ‘probably wind’, says Guardian columnist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
People Over 30 Are Sharing The Things They No Longer Like To Do, And I Agree With Some Of These In My 20s
"I used to LOVE doing projects like painting, gardening, household repair, etc. But at almost 43, I have less energy, more joint issues, and less flexibility and balance. I still do projects, but with not nearly the enthusiasm and energy as before."
I Never Thought I'd Let My Kids Sleep In Bed With Me
Once upon a time, I had a long list of things I’d never do as a parent: iPads at a restaurant, snacks before meals, and Nerf battles, just to name a few. But at the tippity-top of that list was the ultimate no-no for me: letting a kid sleep in my bed.
Pediatrician is changing the way we think about teens with 'lighthouse parenting' tips
Dr. Ken Ginsburg’s advice for parents is like a hug, TED talk and Masterclass rolled into one. As a parent of teens, I often wonder: Why didn’t anyone tell me it would be like this? I don’t mean the warnings and complaints about how challenging the teen years are. I don’t mean all of the “just you wait” admonitions. I don’t mean the cliches and memes. What I want to know is why no one told me how awesome raising teens can be.
I’m Scared of My Baby Monitor
You can now know everything about your baby at all times. An expectant parent of a certain type—cash-flush and availed of benzodiazepine, or maybe just fretful—will be dizzied by the options. Consider the $300 “dream sock,” for sale again after a hiccup with the FDA, which latches on...
whattoexpect.com
How to Handle Potty Training Regression in Your Toddler
Did your toddler seem to nail potty training, only to have a setback? Here’s more about potty training regression, including why it happens and some smart ways to get your tot back on the pot. In This Article. What is potty training regression?. Is potty training regression normal?. How...
Good Bedtime Routines to Help Your Children Sleep
One of the most challenging parts of raising children can be putting them to sleep (and hoping that they stay there). By bedtime, everyone is tired and cranky, even you as a parent, which makes it even harder. Even worse, many children seem to find another wind, making it really challenging to get them into bed.
When Should You Take Your Children to the Dentist?
Though you may know how important good oral hygiene is, do you know that you should be brushing your children’s teeth as early as six months old? This is true even if they don’t have teeth.
verywellmind.com
When and How to Tell Your Child They Were Adopted
If you’re an adoptive parent, you may worry about when and how to tell your child they were adopted. You may wonder how they will react, what kinds of questions they will have, whether they will want to find their birth parents, and how the disclosure will affect their relationship with you.
verywellfamily.com
Why You Shouldn't Go Down a Slide With Your Child
The California sun was shining in the sky when Corinne Horsey took her daughter to the playground. Her 18-month-old, Haley, pointed towards the slide and tugged at her mom's sweatshirt. The pair climbed to the top and the daughter took her seat on mom's lap. Horsey called out "Yaaay!" during their descent.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
How to Handle Your 3 Year Old Wetting Their Pants During the Day
Tired of your 3 year old wetting their pants during the day? Learn how to finally stop daytime potty training accidents once and for all. Potty training truly tests a parent’s patience, don’t you think?. Even though you put your child in undies all day, he’ll hold it...
cohaitungchi.com
Caring for the Soft Spot on Your Baby’s Head
As you spend hours gazing at your new child and stroking his face, you’ll little doubt discover a few smooth spots on his head. These smooth spots, known as fontanelles, are completely regular and truly play an vital function in your child’s improvement. Study extra about these smooth...
Comments / 0