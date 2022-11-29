An 18-year old male was arrested Monday evening after he attempted to steal items from the 7-Eleven store on North Main Street in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Landon Velsor, listed in the report as homeless, attempted to steal three cases of Twisted Tea “out of the back door of the store room,” which is a “restricted area of the store for employees only.”

CORTLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO