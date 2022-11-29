ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Santa Claus to be escorted through Homer

Santa Claus will be escorted by the Homer police and fire departments through Homer on Dec. 18, starting at 10 a.m. Santa will depart from the fire station on South Main Street and make his way to the following locations:. Homer town hall parking lot (behind town hall) on Water...
HOMER, NY
SUNY Cortland police officers receive state award

University Police at SUNY Cortland officer Melissa Keelhar and K-9 officer David Coakley each recently received the SUNY Police Chiefs Association’s Professional Service Award. “Both of those officers are exemplary,” SUNY Cortland police chief Mark DePaull said. “They do outstanding work not only in our basic law enforcement, but...
CORTLAND, NY
City Police: Motorcycle stolen in Cortland

The City of Cortland Police Department is requesting information on a motorcycle stolen “several weeks ago.”. The motorcycle was stolen in the area of 11 Clinton Ave. The unidentified suspect was last seen riding the motorcycle down Charles Street. Those with information or any knowledge of the stolen motorcycle...
CORTLAND, NY
City Police: Male attempts to steal items at 7-Eleven store

An 18-year old male was arrested Monday evening after he attempted to steal items from the 7-Eleven store on North Main Street in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Landon Velsor, listed in the report as homeless, attempted to steal three cases of Twisted Tea “out of the back door of the store room,” which is a “restricted area of the store for employees only.”
CORTLAND, NY

