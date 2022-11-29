Read full article on original website
Cortland County Landfill Closing at Noon Due to High Wind Conditions (Press Release)
Press release from Cortland County. The Cortland County Landfill will close at noon today, November 30, 2022 due to high wind conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience. The landfill will reopen at 8:00 AM tomorrow, December 1, 2022.
Tompkins Cortland Community College to Host Instant Registration Days on Dec. 3rd & Jan. 7th
Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Thinking about attending college in the spring semester? Instant Registration Days are designed for students just like you. Whether you are a new incoming student, a continuing student, or a student returning to Tompkins Cortland after a break, we will be here to...
Santa Claus to be escorted through Homer
Santa Claus will be escorted by the Homer police and fire departments through Homer on Dec. 18, starting at 10 a.m. Santa will depart from the fire station on South Main Street and make his way to the following locations:. Homer town hall parking lot (behind town hall) on Water...
SUNY Cortland police officers receive state award
University Police at SUNY Cortland officer Melissa Keelhar and K-9 officer David Coakley each recently received the SUNY Police Chiefs Association’s Professional Service Award. “Both of those officers are exemplary,” SUNY Cortland police chief Mark DePaull said. “They do outstanding work not only in our basic law enforcement, but...
City Police: Motorcycle stolen in Cortland
The City of Cortland Police Department is requesting information on a motorcycle stolen “several weeks ago.”. The motorcycle was stolen in the area of 11 Clinton Ave. The unidentified suspect was last seen riding the motorcycle down Charles Street. Those with information or any knowledge of the stolen motorcycle...
City Police: Male attempts to steal items at 7-Eleven store
An 18-year old male was arrested Monday evening after he attempted to steal items from the 7-Eleven store on North Main Street in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Landon Velsor, listed in the report as homeless, attempted to steal three cases of Twisted Tea “out of the back door of the store room,” which is a “restricted area of the store for employees only.”
