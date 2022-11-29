Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Fall River men charged after incident that triggered Amber Alert
Two Fall River men were arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert for a Dartmouth mother and her infant son.
capecod.com
Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
capecod.com
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne
BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Route 3 north was closed for a time but by 9:55 AM one lane was reopening and by 10:10 AM the road was fully reopened though residual delays were likely for a time. Route 3A is an alternate to get around the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident(s). Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
capecod.com
National Park officials again plead for people NOT to feel wild animals after aggressive coyote has to be put down
WELLFLEET – Park rangers recently had to shoot and kill a coyote who was displaying aggressive behavior toward people and pets near Herring Cove Beach parking lot in Provincetown after repeatedly being fed by people. The feeding led to the coyote becoming habituated to humans and food. Rangers attempted to haze the coyote over several days in an attempt to move the coyote away from people and the parking lot. The coyote continued to exhibit aggressive behavior such as stalking a visitor with a dog and snatching items from people.
2nd suspect arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
capecod.com
Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday
FALMOUTH – The 59th annual Falmouth Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, December 4. The parade, organized by the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, will begin at noon at the intersection of Dillingham Ave and Davis Straits before moving along Main Street and finishing at the Falmouth Village Green.
capecod.com
Hyannis Roadwork Continues Friday
HYANNIS – Traffic will be alternating along one lane Friday at the intersection between West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis. From 7 am to 3:30 pm, contractors will be performing soil boring in preparation for intersection improvements next year, which will include new traffic signals. Barnstable...
theweektoday.com
Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash
An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
WCVB
Small plane crashes at end of Cape Cod airport runway
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A small plane crashed Friday afternoon near the end of the runway at a small airport in Falmouth, Massachusetts. First responders and rescue crews rushed to the Falmouth Airpark, located off Fresh Pond Road. Falmouth police said two people on board the plane were being treated...
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home
Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.
capecod.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the...
capecod.com
Updated: Barnstable Police make arrest after armed robbery at ATM in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported armed robbery late Thursday morning. The incident was reported near the JFK Library off Main Street. The suspect allegedly showed a firearm. An active investigation and search for the suspect is underway. From Chatham Police: On Friday, December 2, 2022, that...
capecod.com
Two people critically injured in plane crash at Falmouth Airpark
FALMOUTH – Emergency officials responded to a report of a plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark Friday afternoon. Initial reports say a single engine plane went into the trees near the airpark shortly after 3 PM. Firefighters had to extricate the two occupants of the plane from the wreckage. Falmouth Police say both victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. One was flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. The other was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a Lifestar helicopter was to land. Firefighters were also working to mitigate fuel leaking from the aircraft. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday
CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department held a ceremony at noon Wednesday. A proclamation was presented for retiring Chief David DePasquale. Fire Chief Justin Tavano was sworn in as the departments new Chief of Department. In addition, Ryan Clarke was sworn in as Deputy Fire Chief, Ryan Holmes was sworn in as a Captain, Tim Hunter was sworn in as a Lieutenant and Kristen Taylor was sworn in as a Firefighter.
Boston Globe
‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing
The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in. The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
Comments / 0