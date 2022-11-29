ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

capecod.com

Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham

EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Route 3 north was closed for a time but by 9:55 AM one lane was reopening and by 10:10 AM the road was fully reopened though residual delays were likely for a time. Route 3A is an alternate to get around the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident(s). Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

National Park officials again plead for people NOT to feel wild animals after aggressive coyote has to be put down

WELLFLEET – Park rangers recently had to shoot and kill a coyote who was displaying aggressive behavior toward people and pets near Herring Cove Beach parking lot in Provincetown after repeatedly being fed by people. The feeding led to the coyote becoming habituated to humans and food. Rangers attempted to haze the coyote over several days in an attempt to move the coyote away from people and the parking lot. The coyote continued to exhibit aggressive behavior such as stalking a visitor with a dog and snatching items from people.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Christmas Parade Set For Sunday

FALMOUTH – The 59th annual Falmouth Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, December 4. The parade, organized by the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, will begin at noon at the intersection of Dillingham Ave and Davis Straits before moving along Main Street and finishing at the Falmouth Village Green.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Hyannis Roadwork Continues Friday

HYANNIS – Traffic will be alternating along one lane Friday at the intersection between West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis. From 7 am to 3:30 pm, contractors will be performing soil boring in preparation for intersection improvements next year, which will include new traffic signals. Barnstable...
HYANNIS, NE
theweektoday.com

Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash

An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
MARION, MA
WCVB

Small plane crashes at end of Cape Cod airport runway

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A small plane crashed Friday afternoon near the end of the runway at a small airport in Falmouth, Massachusetts. First responders and rescue crews rushed to the Falmouth Airpark, located off Fresh Pond Road. Falmouth police said two people on board the plane were being treated...
FALMOUTH, MA
Daily Voice

DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home

Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.
MARSHFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Two people critically injured in plane crash at Falmouth Airpark

FALMOUTH – Emergency officials responded to a report of a plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark Friday afternoon. Initial reports say a single engine plane went into the trees near the airpark shortly after 3 PM. Firefighters had to extricate the two occupants of the plane from the wreckage. Falmouth Police say both victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. One was flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. The other was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a Lifestar helicopter was to land. Firefighters were also working to mitigate fuel leaking from the aircraft. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department held a ceremony at noon Wednesday. A proclamation was presented for retiring Chief David DePasquale. Fire Chief Justin Tavano was sworn in as the departments new Chief of Department. In addition, Ryan Clarke was sworn in as Deputy Fire Chief, Ryan Holmes was sworn in as a Captain, Tim Hunter was sworn in as a Lieutenant and Kristen Taylor was sworn in as a Firefighter.
CHATHAM, MA

