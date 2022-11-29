Read full article on original website
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will look for their first win away from home on Sunday, as they travel across the pond to London, England to take on the Michigan Wolverines. It's the third non-conference Power Five challenge of the season for UK (5-2), who enters the matchup following a bland ...
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
USC coach Lincoln Riley says the Trojans' defense tried to force turnover instead of working to tackle the Utse during the Pac-12 title game.
