Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Related
WCJB
Ocala residents bring donations to 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Today was the culmination of the annual holiday food drive in Marion County. People gathered in downtown Ocala for the end of the 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive. Businesses, public agencies, and residents donated canned food, baby items, and toiletries throughout...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
WCJB
Downtown Ocala will host the Bring the Harvest Home event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to bring it home for the holidays. The 11th annual food drive in Marion County is about to wrap up with a celebration in downtown Ocala Friday morning. Civic leaders will host the Bring the Harvest Home event at 11 a.m. Agencies throughout...
WCJB
Florida Springs Council challenges permit allowing piping of water from Ginnie Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeals court allowed a hearing to move forward over a controversial permit for a bottling plant in Gilchrist County. The Florida Springs Council is challenging the permit that allows Seven Springs Water Company to pipe water from Ginnie Springs. The appeals court that met...
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
wuft.org
Solar-powered trash cans are coming to Gainesville city streets
Gainesville’s city commissioners have something up their sleeve to combat litter – and residents may be surprised to see their solution: Solar-powered trash recycling bins, which will be deployed beginning in 2023. Big Belly Inc., a Needham, Massachusetts, waste and recycling company, has been awarded the contract to...
WCJB
Sumter County Fairground will hold the three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival in Ocala will kick off Friday. The event is meant to honor our veterans and first responders across Florida. They will have live music and vendors for attendees to enjoy. Events at the festival will include a heroes...
villages-news.com
Sandalwood Condominiums woman tracked down in theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola
A Sandalwood Condominiums woman has been tracked down in the theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola from a local Dollar General store. Holly Nichol Chambers, 38, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at her home at the condominium complex in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down the...
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
WCJB
Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
mynews13.com
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some city employees expressed surprise as Gainesville commissioners voted to increase their salaries in a 4-1 vote. “I have advocated wage increases for the lowest in the organization up to our chart officers and now here at the last, I would like to offer what I think is just compensation for the people that take this seat after me,” said commissioner David Arreola.
Man hides in tree in effort to avoid arrest in Brooksville, deputies say
Hernando deputies said a man hid in a tree in an effort to avoid an arrest on Thursday night.
villages-news.com
Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza
An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.
WESH
Central Florida deputy dies after long battle with cancer
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. "It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the death of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Tillis. Ed passed away last night after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He will be severely missed by all who knew him," a post on the department's Facebook page read.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say
An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County rainfall total is 4 inches below normal
Citrus County has received 47 inches of rain from January through November, about 4 inches below average with one month to go. Thanks to Hurricane Nicole – a late-season storm that made landfall on Florida’s east coast before passing through our area – Citrus got 2.8 inches last month, according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
WCJB
Single-vehicle crash in Alachua County sent one person to the hospital
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called to a single-vehicle crash south of Waldo. Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and FHP were called. The crash happened Friday morning at north east US Highway 301 just south...
Comments / 0