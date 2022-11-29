ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Downtown Ocala will host the Bring the Harvest Home event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to bring it home for the holidays. The 11th annual food drive in Marion County is about to wrap up with a celebration in downtown Ocala Friday morning. Civic leaders will host the Bring the Harvest Home event at 11 a.m. Agencies throughout...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Solar-powered trash cans are coming to Gainesville city streets

Gainesville’s city commissioners have something up their sleeve to combat litter – and residents may be surprised to see their solution: Solar-powered trash recycling bins, which will be deployed beginning in 2023. Big Belly Inc., a Needham, Massachusetts, waste and recycling company, has been awarded the contract to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 to nearly double their salaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some city employees expressed surprise as Gainesville commissioners voted to increase their salaries in a 4-1 vote. “I have advocated wage increases for the lowest in the organization up to our chart officers and now here at the last, I would like to offer what I think is just compensation for the people that take this seat after me,” said commissioner David Arreola.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Central Florida deputy dies after long battle with cancer

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. "It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the death of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Tillis. Ed passed away last night after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He will be severely missed by all who knew him," a post on the department's Facebook page read.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry

Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
NEWBERRY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man goes on theft and battery spree, deputies say

An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office. According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County rainfall total is 4 inches below normal

Citrus County has received 47 inches of rain from January through November, about 4 inches below average with one month to go. Thanks to Hurricane Nicole – a late-season storm that made landfall on Florida’s east coast before passing through our area – Citrus got 2.8 inches last month, according to Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

