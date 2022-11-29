ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome

An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022

This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
GEORGIA STATE
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist

Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
Ernest’s Stadium Gig With Morgan Wallen Was a ‘Dream,’ Both as an Artist and a Friend

What's better than playing a stadium show to more than 50,000 captivated fans? Splitting the bill with one of your best friends, of course. Speaking to Taste of Country on the red carpet of the 2022 BMI Awards in Nashville, Ernest re-lived the experience of being the opening act for Morgan Wallen's first-ever headlining stadium show, which took place at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field in October. The show served as the conclusion to Wallen's Dangerous Tour, and it set a venue attendance record.
ARLINGTON, TX
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died

Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Divorced Mom Of 3 Angry With Ex’s Christmas Gift Plan

Mom looking for advice from anyone that might be able to help. Dealing with divorce is already one of the toughest things a family can go through. Not only is it hard on the adults but it's even harder when there are children involved and one Hudson Valley mom is struggling with how to handle the upcoming holidays when it comes to gift-giving and her ex-husband.
Mike Ryan’s Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames: ‘There Isn’t Good News Here’

Mike Ryan's tour bus caught fire this week, but thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. In fact, Ryan says no one was on board the bus when it happened. The budding country artist and "Can Down" singer shared a carousel of photos showing the aftermath of the fire on social media. It appears the flames were confined to the back of his bus and were extinguished before they could do too much damage to the interior.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

