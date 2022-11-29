Chief Financial Officer and Director of Corporate Services

Job Details

An excellent opportunity to shape the future of fusion research in the largest fusion organisation in the world! UKAEA have an exciting opportunity for a World class CFO to join the Executive Leadership Team and lead on UKAEA corporate services across all sites and portfolio of activities. Soon UKAEA will see the transfer of JET to a decommissioning and repurposing programme; the further maturity of the UK Fusion Strategy; the greater development as Culham as a Fusion cluster; more UKAEA operated sites; more locations for UKAEA staff and the UK Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) programme further established with concomitant restructuring of the people, equipment, facilities, and capabilities. The CFO will lead on the commercial capabilities across UKAEA as well as the major deals and financing bids to deliver our strategy.The CFO is visible both internally and externally, with shared responsibility for ensuring that the UKAEA operates within its budgets and for ensuring future income streams for the UKAEA

What will you be responsible for?

Working with the executive leadership team to

Manage affairs of UKAEA representing the wider UKAEA interests at the UKAEA Board meetings and Board sub-committees such as Board Audit Committee,

Develop and implement the long-term strategy for UKAEA in line with BEIS and Financial requirements/constraints, influence and deliver on the UKAEA’s mission and goals, be a visible, accessible member of the senior leadership team providing strategic and commercial leadership across UKAEA

The CFO directly manages 10 direct reports, c180 employees & c500 contractors and oversees a total budget of over £300Mpa with following responsibilities:

Act as one of two executive board members on the UKAEA board. Act as Company Secretary and advise the Board on governance issues in relation to the UK Atomic Energy Act, the UKAEA’s Framework Document and the respective government prescribed codes of conduct, including the incorporation of a substantial new subsidiary (for the STEP programme)

Identify new funding opportunities, supporting the organisation to leverage sources of capital or revenue funding/income when opportunities arise. Agree any subsequent allocation of funding that is received in line with the Authority’s strategic priorities

Lead on large deals / contractual negotiations

Oversee the Finance, Commercial (Procurement, Bids and Commercial Contracts and Legal) and Property functions, ensuring they have a vision and strategy which is fully aligned with the organisation strategy

Represent UKAEA at various fora including central and local government, industrial stakeholder meetings, customer relationships

Finance

Lead on delivery of financial information and advice to the Executive and the Board

Ensure that the UK Atomic Energy Authority is in full compliance with relevant international financial standards, obligations and regulatory requirements

Ensure the proper and professional management of 40,000 members pensions under the Authority’s 3 pension schemes including transitioning these to new governance and benefits arrangements

Commercial

Lead on all commitments with customers, suppliers and partners, through the procurement, legal and commercial departments

Lead the overall procurement and supply chain strategy and actively developing and implementing as appropriate to deliver the key strategies which operate at UKAEA, ensuring full legal compliance in accordance with Public Contract Regulations 2015

Maintaining close liaison and compliance with BEIS Commercial Team and Cabinet Office requirements

Provide accurate and timely counsel to directors and managers across all legal topics across all operational units and other corporate services units

Ensure that agreements and contracts entered by the Authority (commercial, supplier, grant funded) are scrutinised to minimise risk

Ensure value for money from c.500 contractors and Agency Supplied Workers (ASWs) through their Contract Project Managers. Take responsibility with the Strategic Procurement Manager for ensuring contractual arrangements to minimise the risk of litigation and loss of reputation

The CFO may be the lead director for the following or may share these with the CTO/COO/CEO depending on their experience or interests

Be the Senior Responsible Officer for the £184m Fusion Foundations Programme

Chair the sub-committee for Buildings and Estates to ensure the effective running of the UKAEA

Lead on the development of UKAEA’s campuses with the CTO; on the private funding route for new buildings and the potential for a new JV arrangement and the growth in commercial tenant income

Ensure that the commercial property portfolio and tenant arrangements are effectively managed by building key relationships between the private and public sector partner organisations

Lead the UKAEA’s buildings and facilities management functions, and being accountable for the associated £25m investment in improving the safety and health, EDI and sustainability of the Culham Campus buildings

Ensure the effective operational management of UKAEA’s building assets and required property facilities and services

Lead on the UKAEA’s two limited partnership interests (the Harwell JV and UKi2S) both regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

Responsible for information security, data protection and export control compliance, reporting these to the Board and our government sponsor department and chairing the Information Assurance Steering Committee

Essential experience

Degree or equivalent qualifications / experience.

A substantial track record of success as a financial and operational leader of a large and complex organisation & managing multi-million-pound complex budgets

Extensive expertise in a broad spread of legal areas to cover IP, JVs and other partnering or collaboration models, procurement, corporate governance and finance

Experience of contributing to the development and delivery of organisational strategy

Track record of managing large multi-disciplinary teams

Business delivery focus

Desirable experience

Background in corporate finance

A relevant financial qualification (ACA, ACCA or equ.)

Board & Audit & Risk Assurance Committee experience

Experience of Managing Public Money and UK government processes

Experience of managing large property assets

Excellent understanding of the wider issues impacting on the UKAEA

Experience of the scientific and engineering sector

Personal Skills

Able to build and manage relationships with industry, local government, central government, universities and other external institutions in order to secure funding and support the UKAEA’s goals

Build and manage relationships with external stakeholders

Clear and effective communicator at all levels and ability to challenge and influence at Board, BEIS and senior external stakeholder level.

Able to be both detail-oriented & consider ‘bigger’ picture, dependent on the situation

High standards with respect to delivering with quality, probity and compliance

Clear drive for personal growth, organisational learning and continuous improvement & personal resilience

Able to build credibility quickly, develop effective working relationships

Comfortable with decision making and effective in delegation.

Team Management- mentor and coach leaders including fellow Directors

What we offer

Our benefits package includes a fully inclusive culture, an Employee Assistance Programme and trained Mental Health First Aiders, Flexible working options, Emergency paid leave, annual leave (30.5 days) increased with service, career development, outstanding defined benefit pension scheme Corporate bonus scheme and Relocation allowance if eligible. This vacancy will close on 30/11/2022. We may close earlier than this date with sufficient applications.

